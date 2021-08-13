August 13, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 14

August 13, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (3rd) Lost in Manhattan, 3-1
    (6th) Shesa Mystery, 7-2
Charles Town   (2nd) Majestic Seas, 7-2
    (6th) Undeniable Touch, 4-1
Del Mar   (1st) Diva’s Finale, 5-1
    (10th) Anna Fantastic, 5-1
Delaware Park   (3rd) My Handsome Man, 10-1
    (7th) Farcical, 3-1
Ellis Park   (4th) Sully’s Bro, 4-1
    (6th) Tiz Penney, 4-1
Emerald Downs   (2nd) Neumeister, 3-1
    (6th) Our Lyla Grace, 7-2
Evangeline Downs   (2nd) Crimson Feline, 7-2
    (4th) Glance, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Talisker Bay, 5-1
    (11th) My Sunshine, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Frosted Armour, 5-1
    (6th) Green Mansions, 9-2
Louisiana Downs   (3rd) Brown Eyed Angel, 7-2
    (7th) Charli Michael, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (5th) Temperance, 7-2
    (12th) Alite, 6-1
Pimlico   (1st) Jarlian, 5-1
    (9th) One Most Wanted, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (6th) Night Terror, 3-1
    (10th) Win for Fun, 6-1
Saratoga   (4th) Point Wild, 8-1
    (6th) Montauk Point, 7-2
Thistledown   (2nd) Starlit Secret, 5-1
    (3rd) Highly Explosive, 7-2
Woodbine   (4th) Queen Andher Court, 10-1
    (6th) Bahia Girl, 9-2

