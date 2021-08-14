August 14, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 15

August 14, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury Park (1st) Silent Sailor, 4-1
(5th) Lipstick Lady, 8-1
Del Mar (3rd) Angelcents, 3-1
(5th) Very Scary, 3-1
Ellis Park (2nd) Bamalama, 3-1
(6th) Pine Knoll, 3-1
Emerald Downs (2nd) Urban Diva, 7-2
(3rd) Kissable U, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Kazansky, 3-1
(7th) Cool Mountain Lad, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Pharaoh’s Prophecy, 6-1
(5th) Our Electra Guitar, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) Trophy Dad, 4-1
(6th) Zydeco Music, 8-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Drum and Drummer, 3-1
(3rd) Bird Traffic, 9-2
Mountaineer (2nd) No Way Never, 6-1
(6th) Quiet Dawn, 3-1
Pimlico (1st) Zig, 7-2
(2nd) Keepyourskateson, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (6th) Speedy Dansmere, 4-1
(8th) Cash Storm, 5-1
Saratoga (2nd) Never Say Know, 7-2
(3rd) Herald Angel, 9-2
Woodbine (1st) Breathlessnthesand, 6-1
(2nd) Call Me Wally, 3-1

