Spot Plays Aug. 15

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Silent Sailor, 4-1
|(5th) Lipstick Lady, 8-1
|Del Mar
|(3rd) Angelcents, 3-1
|(5th) Very Scary, 3-1
|Ellis Park
|(2nd) Bamalama, 3-1
|(6th) Pine Knoll, 3-1
|Emerald Downs
|(2nd) Urban Diva, 7-2
|(3rd) Kissable U, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Kazansky, 3-1
|(7th) Cool Mountain Lad, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Pharaoh’s Prophecy, 6-1
|(5th) Our Electra Guitar, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) Trophy Dad, 4-1
|(6th) Zydeco Music, 8-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Drum and Drummer, 3-1
|(3rd) Bird Traffic, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) No Way Never, 6-1
|(6th) Quiet Dawn, 3-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Zig, 7-2
|(2nd) Keepyourskateson, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Speedy Dansmere, 4-1
|(8th) Cash Storm, 5-1
|Saratoga
|(2nd) Never Say Know, 7-2
|(3rd) Herald Angel, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Breathlessnthesand, 6-1
|(2nd) Call Me Wally, 3-1
