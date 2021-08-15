Spot Plays Aug. 16

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Colonial Downs
|(4th) Flank Speed, 6-1
|(5th) Uncle Armando, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Courageous Grace, 9-2
|(7th) Luck Money, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|(4th) Vouch, 3-1
|(6th) Betty’s Smile, 6-1
|Fort Erie
|(1st) Savvy Layla, 8-1
|(3rd) Be the Change, 8-1
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Easy Silence, 8-1
|(6th) Go Yeowomen, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(6th) Big Tiny, 4-1
|(7th) Lot’sa Silver, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Amicus Brief, 12-1
|(5th) Alasaal, 9-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Sailor Chow, 9-2
|(8th) News Box, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(5th) Night Cap, 12-1
|(6th) Atlantic Sun, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(6th) Prospective Forum, 3-1
|(7th) Leombruno, 5-1
