Spot Plays Aug. 16

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs   (4th) Flank Speed, 6-1
    (5th) Uncle Armando, 5-1
Delaware Park   (3rd) Courageous Grace, 9-2
    (7th) Luck Money, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (4th) Vouch, 3-1
    (6th) Betty’s Smile, 6-1
Fort Erie   (1st) Savvy Layla, 8-1
    (3rd) Be the Change, 8-1
Indiana Grand   (2nd) Easy Silence, 8-1
    (6th) Go Yeowomen, 3-1
Louisiana Downs   (6th) Big Tiny, 4-1
    (7th) Lot’sa Silver, 3-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Amicus Brief, 12-1
    (5th) Alasaal, 9-2
Prairie Meadows   (6th) Sailor Chow, 9-2
    (8th) News Box, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (5th) Night Cap, 12-1
    (6th) Atlantic Sun, 6-1
Thistledown   (6th) Prospective Forum, 3-1
    (7th) Leombruno, 5-1

