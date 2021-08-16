August 16, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 17

August 16, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Abogada, 5-1
    (8th) Fashion Frame, 7-2
Canterbury   (1st) Toil and Trouble, 7-2
    (4th) Rush Hour Traffic, 3-1
Colonial Downs   (4th) Markitoff, 3-1
    (7th) English Charmer, 9-2
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Canyon of Heros, 3-1
    (5th) Ms Fifth Avenue, 6-1
Fort Erie   (3rd) Dealmaker, 4-1
    (6th) Strategic Vision, 7-2
Indiana Grand   (1st) Blu Vixen, 5-1
    (8th) Venice Beach, 8-1
Louisiana Downs   (4th) Herbs Love, 5-1
    (6th) Donna’s Court, 5-1
Mountaineer   (6th) California Onyx, 3-1
    (7th) Golden Desire, 8-1
Penn National   (3rd) Kit Kat Katie, 5-1
    (4th) Venomous State, 10-1
Presque Isle Downs   (5th) Permaquid Dot, 6-1
    (6th) Unflappable Max, 5-1
Thistledown   (1st) The Drake, 3-1
    (5th) Bourbon Social, 4-1

