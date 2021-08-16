Spot Plays Aug. 17

|Belterra Park
|
|(1st) Abogada, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Fashion Frame, 7-2
|Canterbury
|
|(1st) Toil and Trouble, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Rush Hour Traffic,
3-1
|Colonial Downs
|
|(4th) Markitoff, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) English Charmer, 9-2
|Finger
Lakes
|
|(2nd) Canyon of Heros, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Ms Fifth Avenue, 6-1
|Fort Erie
|
|(3rd) Dealmaker, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Strategic Vision, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|
|(1st) Blu Vixen, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Venice Beach, 8-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(4th) Herbs Love, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Donna’s Court, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(6th) California Onyx, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Golden Desire, 8-1
|Penn National
|
|(3rd) Kit Kat Katie, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) Venomous State, 10-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(5th) Permaquid Dot, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Unflappable Max, 5-1
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) The Drake, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Bourbon Social, 4-1
Leave a Reply