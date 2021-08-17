Spot Plays Aug. 18

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(3rd) Munch, 3-1
|(4th) Ain’t She Dahrlin, 4-1
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Denny M, 4-1
|(5th) Cornbread Hill, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Kinetic Swagger, 7-2
|(5th) C Dub, 3-1
|Colonial Downs
|(2nd) Zonic, 8-1
|(4th) Black V. K., 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Texas Reward, 4-1
|(4th) Mountain Lilly, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(4th) Fonzie Scheme, 3-1
|(8th) Candy’s Parade, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(4th) Royal Suspect, 4-1
|(7th) Brockmoninoff, 6-1
|Indiana Grand
|(3rd) Very Amelia, 7-2
|(6th) Fashion Diva, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Auger, 3-1
|(5th) Insaciable Prince, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Unshakable U, 8-1
|(2nd) Inventionist, 5-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Souper Reason, 7-2
|(5th) Mirth ‘n Merriment, 7-2
|Saratoga
|(4th) Dark Storm, 5-1
|(6th) Sand and Sea, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(1st) Beautiful Game, 9-2
|(2nd) Dolly Dear, 3-1
