August 17, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 18

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (3rd) Munch, 3-1
(4th) Ain’t She Dahrlin, 4-1
Belterra Park (2nd) Denny M, 4-1
(5th) Cornbread Hill, 3-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) Kinetic Swagger, 7-2
(5th) C Dub, 3-1
Colonial Downs (2nd) Zonic, 8-1
(4th) Black V. K., 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Texas Reward, 4-1
(4th) Mountain Lilly, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (4th) Fonzie Scheme, 3-1
(8th) Candy’s Parade, 3-1
Finger Lakes (4th) Royal Suspect, 4-1
(7th) Brockmoninoff, 6-1
Indiana Grand (3rd) Very Amelia, 7-2
(6th) Fashion Diva, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Auger, 3-1
(5th) Insaciable Prince, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Unshakable U, 8-1
(2nd) Inventionist, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Souper Reason, 7-2
(5th) Mirth ‘n Merriment, 7-2
Saratoga (4th) Dark Storm, 5-1
(6th) Sand and Sea, 7-2
Thistledown (1st) Beautiful Game, 9-2
(2nd) Dolly Dear, 3-1

