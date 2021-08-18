August 18, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 19

August 18, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (1st) Straight Up Smarty, 4-1
(2nd) Lady Brexit, 7-2
Belterra Park (2nd) El Cheapo, 9-2
(4th) King of Truth, 7-2
Canterbury Park (2nd) Silver Dash, 4-1
(5th) Flash of Promise, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Sonde Affair, 3-1
(5th) Froggy the Gremlin, 7-2
Del Mar (1st) Bowl of Cherries, 4-1
(4th) Bombs At Cocal, 7-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Factor This In, 7-2
(4th) Judicial Mandate, 4-1
Emerald Downs (1st) Senor Fabuloso, 3-1
(4th) Dame of the West, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Country Cut, 7-2
(2nd) Rare Strain, 9-2
Indiana Grand (2nd) New Appeal, 5-1
(5th) Machine Gun Merry, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs (3rd) Starship Empire, 3-1
(4th) Chaos Kid, 4-1
Saratoga (2nd) Pipito, 4-1
(5th) Mun Luv, 4-1
Thistledown (2nd) Moves Like Ali, 3-1
(4th) Riker, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Orbaline, 7-2
(4th) Jokers Run, 3-1

