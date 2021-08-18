Spot Plays Aug. 19

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(1st) Straight Up Smarty, 4-1
|(2nd) Lady Brexit, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) El Cheapo, 9-2
|(4th) King of Truth, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Silver Dash, 4-1
|(5th) Flash of Promise, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Sonde Affair, 3-1
|(5th) Froggy the Gremlin, 7-2
|Del Mar
|(1st) Bowl of Cherries, 4-1
|(4th) Bombs At Cocal, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Factor This In, 7-2
|(4th) Judicial Mandate, 4-1
|Emerald Downs
|(1st) Senor Fabuloso, 3-1
|(4th) Dame of the West, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Country Cut, 7-2
|(2nd) Rare Strain, 9-2
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) New Appeal, 5-1
|(5th) Machine Gun Merry, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) Starship Empire, 3-1
|(4th) Chaos Kid, 4-1
|Saratoga
|(2nd) Pipito, 4-1
|(5th) Mun Luv, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Moves Like Ali, 3-1
|(4th) Riker, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Orbaline, 7-2
|(4th) Jokers Run, 3-1
