Spot Plays Aug. 2

Spot Plays

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs   (5th) Amplio Esquema, 7-2
    (7th) Buff My Boots, 6-1
Delaware Park   (5th) Polterer, 5-1
    (6th) Thea’s Theme, 6-1
Finger Lakes   (4th) Trigger Pull, 4-1
    (8th) Missalpha, 3-1
Fort Erie   (4th) Fairy, 9-2
    (8th) Papa Mambo, 4-1
Indiana Grand   (5th) Color Me Pretty, 7-2
    (8th) Lightning Lou, 3-1
Louisiana Downs   (3rd) Sir Smack, 8-1
    (6th) Trefoil, 8-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Being There, 6-1
    (5th) Gimmeabreak, 7-2
Parx   (1st) Reach for Thestars, 3-1
    (9th) Shesalittle Edgy, 4-1
Prairie Meadows   (9th) Bow and Arrow, 3-1
    (10th) Dark Silence, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (4th) Spin Class, 15-1
    (6th) Vintage Kitten, 4-1
Thistledown   (1st) Sir. Rez, 3-1
    (2nd) Stone Cold Cat, 7-2

