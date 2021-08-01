Spot Plays Aug. 2

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Colonial Downs
|(5th) Amplio Esquema, 7-2
|(7th) Buff My Boots, 6-1
|Delaware Park
|(5th) Polterer, 5-1
|(6th) Thea’s Theme, 6-1
|Finger Lakes
|(4th) Trigger Pull, 4-1
|(8th) Missalpha, 3-1
|Fort Erie
|(4th) Fairy, 9-2
|(8th) Papa Mambo, 4-1
|Indiana Grand
|(5th) Color Me Pretty, 7-2
|(8th) Lightning Lou, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(3rd) Sir Smack, 8-1
|(6th) Trefoil, 8-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Being There, 6-1
|(5th) Gimmeabreak, 7-2
|Parx
|(1st) Reach for Thestars, 3-1
|(9th) Shesalittle Edgy, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(9th) Bow and Arrow, 3-1
|(10th) Dark Silence, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Spin Class, 15-1
|(6th) Vintage Kitten, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Sir. Rez, 3-1
|(2nd) Stone Cold Cat, 7-2
