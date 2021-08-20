August 21, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 21

August 20, 2021 Vance Hanson Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (2nd) Pistol Box, 3-1
    (4th) Docs Seven, 3-1
Charles Town   (1st) Silken Belle, 7-2
    (4th) Miss Wave, 7-2
Del Mar   (2nd) Red Valor, 5-1
    (11th) Red King, 8-1
Delaware Park   (1st) Create a Story, 3-1
    (8th) Hold That Ghost, 3-1
Ellis Park   (3rd) Buffalo Shuffle, 5-1
    (7th) Tellmeonasunday, 7-2
Emerald Downs   (1st) Pulpit Line, 9-2
    (7th) Candid Lute, 7-2
Evangeline Downs   (6th) Majestic Sign, 7-2
    (8th) Izzy’s Baby Boy, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Rayo, 7-2
    (11th) Awesome View, 9-2
Louisiana Downs   (4th) Family Creed, 7-2
    (7th) Southern Liaison, 8-1
Monmouth Park   (4th) Captainsdaughter, 9-2
    (10th) Skye Snow, 3-1
Pimlico   (1st) English Charmer, 6-1
    (7th) Artful Splatter, 6-1
Prairie Meadows   (4th) Fly First Class, 7-2
    (8th) Island Magic, 7-2
Remington Park   (3rd) Vangilder, 7-2
    (7th) Briar, 7-2
Saratoga   (1st) Fan the Fire, 6-1
    (4th) Know It All Red, 5-1
Woodbine   (3rd) Silent Farewell, 6-1
    (5th) Royal City Reign, 9-2

