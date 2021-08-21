August 22, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 22

August 21, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury Park (2nd) Make Me Blush, 4-1
(5th) Deuce, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Miss Morgantown, 4-1
(2nd) Majestic Seas, 7-2
Del Mar (3rd) Ginja, 4-1
(5th) Racetrackers, 3-1
Ellis Park (3rd) Big in the City, 7-2
(6th) Street Missy, 8-1
Emerald Downs (3rd) Sables Dashin, 7-2
(6th) Golden Dragon, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Splicer, 7-2
(3rd) Yeguita Queen, 7-2
Louisiana Downs (3rd) Immortal, 5-1
(6th) On Tilt, 7-2
Monmouth Park (4th) He’s Got Jump, 7-2
(5th) Steam Engine, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Happy Bee, 5-1
(2nd) Rock the Park, 6-1
Pimlico (4th) Pau Hana, 9-2
(5th) Palatial Times, 6-1
Prairie Meadows (4th) Standup Comedienne, 3-1
(5th) Mr. Shapoor, 7-2
Saratoga (2nd) Madamoussepousse, 8-1
(3rd) Strolling, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Smart Bird, 7-2
(3rd) She’s a Dream, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions