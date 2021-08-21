Spot Plays Aug. 22

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Make Me Blush, 4-1
|(5th) Deuce, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Miss Morgantown, 4-1
|(2nd) Majestic Seas, 7-2
|Del Mar
|(3rd) Ginja, 4-1
|(5th) Racetrackers, 3-1
|Ellis Park
|(3rd) Big in the City, 7-2
|(6th) Street Missy, 8-1
|Emerald Downs
|(3rd) Sables Dashin, 7-2
|(6th) Golden Dragon, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Splicer, 7-2
|(3rd) Yeguita Queen, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(3rd) Immortal, 5-1
|(6th) On Tilt, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) He’s Got Jump, 7-2
|(5th) Steam Engine, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Happy Bee, 5-1
|(2nd) Rock the Park, 6-1
|Pimlico
|(4th) Pau Hana, 9-2
|(5th) Palatial Times, 6-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Standup Comedienne, 3-1
|(5th) Mr. Shapoor, 7-2
|Saratoga
|(2nd) Madamoussepousse, 8-1
|(3rd) Strolling, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Smart Bird, 7-2
|(3rd) She’s a Dream, 4-1
