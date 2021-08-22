Spot Plays Aug. 23

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Colonial Downs
|(2nd) Jeopardy James, 4-1
|(7th) Finding Fame, 9-2
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Liking It Twisted, 10-1
|(7th) Fourteeneightyfour, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|(5th) Armando’s Team, 8-1
|(9th) Dremas Boy, 4-1
|Fort Erie
|(3rd) No Exit, 4-1
|(5th) Stepitupstephanie, 10-1
|Indiana Grand
|(7th) Book of Romeo, 9-2
|(9th) Mr Creed, 9-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) Herewecometogetyou, 7-2
|(7th) Factual, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Across the Aisle, 6-1
|(6th) Magical Justice, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(6th) What’s Cookin, 6-1
|(7th) Uncle Ernie, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(7th) Flatout Winner, 7-2
|(10th) Stonecold Stunner, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Golden Oak, 6-1
|(5th) Town Classic, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Funny Bachelor, 7-2
|(5th) O’Haire, 8-1
