Spot Plays Aug. 23

August 22, 2021

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs   (2nd) Jeopardy James, 4-1
    (7th) Finding Fame, 9-2
Delaware Park   (4th) Liking It Twisted, 10-1
    (7th) Fourteeneightyfour, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (5th) Armando’s Team, 8-1
    (9th) Dremas Boy, 4-1
Fort Erie   (3rd) No Exit, 4-1
    (5th) Stepitupstephanie, 10-1
Indiana Grand   (7th) Book of Romeo, 9-2
    (9th) Mr Creed, 9-2
Louisiana Downs   (1st) Herewecometogetyou, 7-2
    (7th) Factual, 5-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Across the Aisle, 6-1
    (6th) Magical Justice, 3-1
Parx Racing   (6th) What’s Cookin, 6-1
    (7th) Uncle Ernie, 3-1
Prairie Meadows   (7th) Flatout Winner, 7-2
    (10th) Stonecold Stunner, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (4th) Golden Oak, 6-1
    (5th) Town Classic, 7-2
Thistledown   (2nd) Funny Bachelor, 7-2
    (5th) O’Haire, 8-1

