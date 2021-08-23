Spot Plays Aug. 24

|Belterra Park
|
|(2nd) Not Again Jackie, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Whiskey Sis, 5-1
|Canterbury
|
|(4th) North of Eden, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Fallen Empire, 8-1
|Colonial Downs
|
|(3rd) Grand Skylark, 9-2
|
|
|(5th) Titrate, 5-1
|Finger
Lakes
|
|(4th) Striking Mike, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Triton’s Song, 8-1
|Fort Erie
|
|(4th) Seal Team Two, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Not a House Frau, 8-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(2nd) Time to Confess, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Bold Prophet, 10-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(3rd) Charzee Baby, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Golden Palace, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Masked, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Golden Desire, 9-2
|Parx Racing
|
|(6th) Thorny Tale, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Heart Rhythm, 4-1
|Penn National
|
|(2nd) Tiddly Wink, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Financial Freedom,
4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(4th) Wild Looker, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Whistle Me Home, 3-1
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) Tejate, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Backsplash, 3-1
