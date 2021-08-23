August 23, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 24

August 23, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (2nd) Not Again Jackie, 3-1
    (5th) Whiskey Sis, 5-1
Canterbury   (4th) North of Eden, 6-1
    (7th) Fallen Empire, 8-1
Colonial Downs   (3rd) Grand Skylark, 9-2
    (5th) Titrate, 5-1
Finger Lakes   (4th) Striking Mike, 4-1
    (8th) Triton’s Song, 8-1
Fort Erie   (4th) Seal Team Two, 6-1
    (6th) Not a House Frau, 8-1
Indiana Grand   (2nd) Time to Confess, 6-1
    (8th) Bold Prophet, 10-1
Louisiana Downs   (3rd) Charzee Baby, 3-1
    (5th) Golden Palace, 6-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Masked, 3-1
    (6th) Golden Desire, 9-2
Parx Racing   (6th) Thorny Tale, 4-1
    (8th) Heart Rhythm, 4-1
Penn National   (2nd) Tiddly Wink, 9-2
    (8th) Financial Freedom, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs   (4th) Wild Looker, 7-2
    (5th) Whistle Me Home, 3-1
Thistledown   (1st) Tejate, 3-1
    (7th) Backsplash, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions