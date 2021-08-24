August 24, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 25

August 24, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park   (1st) Sacred Storm, 3-1
    (4th) Isle of Grace, 7-2
Belterra Park   (2nd) General Ginny, 7-2
    (4th) Tempestuous Amy, 9-2
Canterbury Park   (2nd) Minnesota Miracle, 4-1
    (4th) Sailing Along, 9-2
Charles Town   (2nd) Hartel, 5-1
    (3rd) Eskenforit, 4-1
Delaware Park   (2nd) Flyin It, 5-1
    (4th) Confessor, 9-2
Evangeline Downs   (2nd) Eastside Boy, 3-1
    (5th) Sonoma Crush, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Coups de Party, 3-1
    (3rd) Bobcat, 3-1
Indiana Grand   (2nd) Flowerpecker, 7-2
    (5th) Stop Hammertime, 3-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Vintage Sparkle, 5-1
    (3rd) Whiskeyforbreakfast, 6-1
Parx   (1st) Big Red Seven, 3-1
    (2nd) Cause I Said So, 7-2
Penn National   (1st) Soul Story, 7-2
    (3rd) Midtown, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Puffer Fish, 3-1
    (3rd) Robertos Ticket, 9-2
Saratoga   (1st) Uncle Skeets, 3-1
    (4th) Flat Awesome Jenny, 6-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Dancin’ Rosie, 4-1
    (4th) Hooked a Goodwin, 3-1

