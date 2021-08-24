Spot Plays Aug. 25

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(1st) Sacred Storm, 3-1
|(4th) Isle of Grace, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) General Ginny, 7-2
|(4th) Tempestuous Amy, 9-2
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Minnesota Miracle, 4-1
|(4th) Sailing Along, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Hartel, 5-1
|(3rd) Eskenforit, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Flyin It, 5-1
|(4th) Confessor, 9-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(2nd) Eastside Boy, 3-1
|(5th) Sonoma Crush, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Coups de Party, 3-1
|(3rd) Bobcat, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Flowerpecker, 7-2
|(5th) Stop Hammertime, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Vintage Sparkle, 5-1
|(3rd) Whiskeyforbreakfast, 6-1
|Parx
|(1st) Big Red Seven, 3-1
|(2nd) Cause I Said So, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Soul Story, 7-2
|(3rd) Midtown, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Puffer Fish, 3-1
|(3rd) Robertos Ticket, 9-2
|Saratoga
|(1st) Uncle Skeets, 3-1
|(4th) Flat Awesome Jenny, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Dancin’ Rosie, 4-1
|(4th) Hooked a Goodwin, 3-1
