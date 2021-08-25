August 25, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 26

August 25, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (3rd) Valiant Vinny, 3-1
(4th) Baseball Politics, 7-2
Belterra Park (1st) Hard to Access, 7-2
(6th) Chief Buckeye, 3-1
Canterbury Park (1st) My Golden Boy, 4-1
(4th) Runnin Happy, 4-1
Charles Town (4th) Dejohn, 3-1
(5th) Morality Clause, 5-1
Del Mar (3rd) Awhitesportscoat, 3-1
(5th) Paint Me Lucky, 7-2
Delaware Park (1st) Queen of Kantharos, 3-1
(3rd) Magic Wizard, 9-2
Evangeline Downs (1st) Love That Warrior, 7-2
(5th) Duepeg, 3-1
Indiana Grand (1st) Royal’s Girl, 9-2
(5th) Just Himming, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Kathern’s Joy, 6-1
(3rd) Witch, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Just Plunge, 4-1
(4th) Midship Lady, 7-2
Saratoga (2nd) Bourbon in May, 7-2
(6th) The Club, 6-1
Thistledown (3rd) Peggy’s Cove, 3-1
(4th) Collude, 9-2
Woodbine (1st) Verrazano Bridge, 3-1
(2nd) Linda Loves Lace, 3-1

