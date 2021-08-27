Spot Plays Aug. 28

|Arlington
|
|(2nd) Vitale, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Etched in Stone, 9-2
|Charles Town
|
|(1st) Sondeoff, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Jess’s Reserve, 7-2
|Del Mar
|
|(4th) Cute Impact, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Hiding the Brick,
10-1
|
Delaware Park
|
|(5th) Sweet Sami D, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Tripulante, 6-1
|Ellis Park
|
|(1st) Awesummer, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Jolly Tommy, 8-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(3rd) Coastal Queen, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) American Buddha, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(4th) Three Run Homer, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Starship Festival,
3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(4th) Flag Salute, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) El Chavo Del Ocho,
4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(4th) Nimble Beast, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Ranger Up, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(1st) Oh My Oh, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Texas Mama, 8-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(5th) Large, 9-2
|
|
|(13th) Tightly Twisted, 6-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(4th) Trompo, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Runfastandloud, 3-1
|Remington Park
|
|(5th) Mau Mau, 6-1
|
|
|(9th) Sleight of Hand, 7-2
|Saratoga
|
|(7th) Ce Ce, 4-1
|
|
|(12th) Dynamic One, 6-1
|Timonium
|
|(2nd) Coral Summer, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Magic in Me, 4-1
|Woodbine
|
|(3rd) Bullet Speed, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Transient, 3-1
Leave a Reply