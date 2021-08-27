August 27, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 28

August 27, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
TRACK

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (2nd) Vitale, 4-1
    (6th) Etched in Stone, 9-2
Charles Town   (1st) Sondeoff, 3-1
    (6th) Jess’s Reserve, 7-2
Del Mar   (4th) Cute Impact, 7-2
    (8th) Hiding the Brick, 10-1
Delaware Park   (5th) Sweet Sami D, 4-1
    (6th) Tripulante, 6-1
Ellis Park   (1st) Awesummer, 3-1
    (4th) Jolly Tommy, 8-1
Emerald Downs   (3rd) Coastal Queen, 3-1
    (6th) American Buddha, 3-1
Evangeline Downs   (4th) Three Run Homer, 6-1
    (5th) Starship Festival, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields   (4th) Flag Salute, 7-2
    (8th) El Chavo Del Ocho, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Nimble Beast, 6-1
    (7th) Ranger Up, 7-2
Louisiana Downs   (1st) Oh My Oh, 4-1
    (6th) Texas Mama, 8-1
Monmouth Park   (5th) Large, 9-2
    (13th) Tightly Twisted, 6-1
Prairie Meadows   (4th) Trompo, 7-2
    (7th) Runfastandloud, 3-1
Remington Park   (5th) Mau Mau, 6-1
    (9th) Sleight of Hand, 7-2
Saratoga   (7th) Ce Ce, 4-1
    (12th) Dynamic One, 6-1
Timonium   (2nd) Coral Summer, 3-1
    (6th) Magic in Me, 4-1
Woodbine   (3rd) Bullet Speed, 9-2
    (7th) Transient, 3-1

