Spot Plays Aug. 29

|Canterbury
|
|(3rd) Hoya Paranoya, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Pink Channel, 4-1
|Del Mar
|
|(1st) It’s a Riddle, 4-1
|
|
|(10th) Crash Corrigan, 10-1
|Ellis Park
|
|(5th) Notary, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Crump, 10-1
|Emerald
Downs
|
|(6th) Blazingbellablu, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Take Charge Deputy,
7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(4th) Vinniebob, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) The Little H Man, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(2nd) Mr. Extension, 8-1
|
|
|(4th) Corey, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(1st) Mo Moneyhoney, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Golden Palace, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|
|(6th) Mia’s Crusade, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Crafty Don, 8-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(3rd) Sunriser, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Sugar Bolt, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(4th) Mafia Don, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Daring Damsel, 3-1
|Saratoga
|
|(1st) First Homestead, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Charlie Five O, 9-2
|Timonium
|
|(4th) Despite Odds, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Malibu Circle, 4-1
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Owen’s Tour Guide,
8-1
|
|
|(10th) Ironstone, 9-2
