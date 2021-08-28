August 28, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 29

August 28, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury   (3rd) Hoya Paranoya, 3-1
    (4th) Pink Channel, 4-1
Del Mar   (1st) It’s a Riddle, 4-1
    (10th) Crash Corrigan, 10-1
Ellis Park   (5th) Notary, 7-2
    (6th) Crump, 10-1
Emerald Downs   (6th) Blazingbellablu, 3-1
    (7th) Take Charge Deputy, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (4th) Vinniebob, 3-1
    (8th) The Little H Man, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) Mr. Extension, 8-1
    (4th) Corey, 3-1
Louisiana Downs   (1st) Mo Moneyhoney, 7-2
    (5th) Golden Palace, 7-2
Monmouth Park   (6th) Mia’s Crusade, 3-1
    (9th) Crafty Don, 8-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Sunriser, 3-1
    (7th) Sugar Bolt, 4-1
Prairie Meadows   (4th) Mafia Don, 3-1
    (6th) Daring Damsel, 3-1
Saratoga   (1st) First Homestead, 6-1
    (7th) Charlie Five O, 9-2
Timonium   (4th) Despite Odds, 7-2
    (10th) Malibu Circle, 4-1
Woodbine   (4th) Owen’s Tour Guide, 8-1
    (10th) Ironstone, 9-2

