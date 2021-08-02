August 2, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 3

August 2, 2021 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Sarcastic Tone, 7-2
    (5th) Weapon, 4-1
Canterbury   (6th) Hold the Spice, 3-1
    (7th) Wenyen, 4-1
Colonial Downs   (2nd) Willing to Speed, 3-1
    (5th) Scanno, 9-2
Finger Lakes   (4th) Big Red Girl, 7-2
    (5th) Hamptons Holiday, 5-1
Fort Erie   (5th) Deputy of Egbert, 6-1
    (6th) Bexar, 3-1
Indiana Grand   (1st) Cabertoss, 6-1
    (4th) Bless the Kitten, 6-1
Louisiana Downs   (1st) Color Fast, 3-1
    (5th) Dreamonmebaby, 4-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Rushing Time, 7-2
    (5th) Cajun Delight, 6-1
Parx Racing   (6th) Political, 9-2
    (7th) Knock Out Kid, 5-1
Penn National   (4th) Woodbine Way, 7-2
    (7th) Lunar Star, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Shall Return, 9-2
    (6th) Dixie Highway, 9-2
Thistledown   (1st) Frontliner, 5-1
    (2nd) Hoos Taking Charge, 5-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions