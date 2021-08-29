Spot Plays Aug. 30

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Colonial Downs
|(5th) Franco’s Team, 10-1
|(7th) Avenida Manana, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Workinonbeinsingle, 8-1
|(7th) Dr. Ferber, 5-1
|Finger Lakes
|(6th) Flying Emperor, 4-1
|(7th) Becky’s Mission, 8-1
|Fort Erie
|(2nd) Marriage Counselor, 5-1
|(7th) Flat Out Fabulous, 9-2
|Indiana Grand
|(4th) Incorrigible, 4-1
|(8th) West Coast Justice, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) Preferred Prospect, 3-1
|(4th) Now You Rules, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(4th) Steel Shot, 5-1
|(8th) Lil Bitty Road, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(7th) Canoochee, 9-2
|(8th) Tivano, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) John R, 3-1
|(9th) Minecraft Maniac, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) War Light, 10-1
|(5th) A Bit of Both, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(7th) Chip Chop, 7-2
|(8th) Turning Pages, 4-1
