August 29, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 30

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs   (5th) Franco’s Team, 10-1
    (7th) Avenida Manana, 5-1
Delaware Park   (4th) Workinonbeinsingle, 8-1
    (7th) Dr. Ferber, 5-1
Finger Lakes   (6th) Flying Emperor, 4-1
    (7th) Becky’s Mission, 8-1
Fort Erie   (2nd) Marriage Counselor, 5-1
    (7th) Flat Out Fabulous, 9-2
Indiana Grand   (4th) Incorrigible, 4-1
    (8th) West Coast Justice, 3-1
Louisiana Downs   (2nd) Preferred Prospect, 3-1
    (4th) Now You Rules, 7-2
Mountaineer   (4th) Steel Shot, 5-1
    (8th) Lil Bitty Road, 4-1
Parx Racing   (7th) Canoochee, 9-2
    (8th) Tivano, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (6th) John R, 3-1
    (9th) Minecraft Maniac, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) War Light, 10-1
    (5th) A Bit of Both, 6-1
Thistledown   (7th) Chip Chop, 7-2
    (8th) Turning Pages, 4-1

*


