Spot Plays Aug. 4

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Majestic Valley, 3-1
|(6th) Good Faith, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Lock It Down, 4-1
|(7th) Everybody Does It, 7-2
|Colonial Downs
|(5th) El Zopilote, 3-1
|(6th) Venezuelan Talent, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Spin Your Partner, 3-1
|(4th) Cashing Big Checks, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(2nd) Wicked Citi, 5-1
|(4th) Commander Scott, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Miss Pab, 4-1
|(2nd) Mrs Robin E, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Bridle Party, 5-1
|(5th) Arian Rae, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) King’s Reckoning, 7-2
|(2nd) Veya, 7-2
|Parx
|(2nd) Dennard, 7-2
|(3rd) Cause I Said So, 9-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Prequalified, 3-1
|(3rd) Betterthenyourx, 5-1
|Saratoga
|(1st) Lemonade Thursday, 5-1
|(7th) Charlie Five O, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Smokin Hot Energy, 7-2
|(3rd) Arrowsphere, 7-2
Leave a Reply