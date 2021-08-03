August 3, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 4

August 3, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (3rd) Majestic Valley, 3-1
(6th) Good Faith, 3-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Lock It Down, 4-1
(7th) Everybody Does It, 7-2
Colonial Downs (5th) El Zopilote, 3-1
(6th) Venezuelan Talent, 5-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Spin Your Partner, 3-1
(4th) Cashing Big Checks, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Wicked Citi, 5-1
(4th) Commander Scott, 3-1
Finger Lakes (1st) Miss Pab, 4-1
(2nd) Mrs Robin E, 3-1
Indiana Grand (1st) Bridle Party, 5-1
(5th) Arian Rae, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) King’s Reckoning, 7-2
(2nd) Veya, 7-2
Parx (2nd) Dennard, 7-2
(3rd) Cause I Said So, 9-2
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Prequalified, 3-1
(3rd) Betterthenyourx, 5-1
Saratoga (1st) Lemonade Thursday, 5-1
(7th) Charlie Five O, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) Smokin Hot Energy, 7-2
(3rd) Arrowsphere, 7-2

