August 4, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 5

August 4, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (1st) Angelino, 7-2
(3rd) Present of Hero, 3-1
Canterbury Park (3rd) Valiant Appeal, 4-1
(5th) Waco Kid, 6-1
Charles Town (3rd) Gold and Strike, 7-2
(6th) Misionsninetynine, 3-1
Del Mar (4th) Jan’s Reserve, 7-2
(5th) Bossy Soul, 5-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Mr. Cunningham, 3-1
(5th) Izzybella, 5-1
Emerald Downs (1st) Robberyinprogress, 7-2
(4th) Gentle Prince, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (4th) Sobek, 3-1
(5th) Twenty Four Seven, 7-2
Indiana Grand (4th) Ijustwantahavefun, 9-2
(6th) Don’t Mine Me, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Detangler, 4-1
(5th) Chargina, 3-1
Saratoga (1st) Office Etiquette, 9-2
(4th) Turn of Events, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Souper Capacity, 9-2
(2nd) Fricka, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Betwixting, 3-1
(5th) In Pursuit, 7-2

