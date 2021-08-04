Spot Plays Aug. 5

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(1st) Angelino, 7-2
|(3rd) Present of Hero, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Valiant Appeal, 4-1
|(5th) Waco Kid, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Gold and Strike, 7-2
|(6th) Misionsninetynine, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(4th) Jan’s Reserve, 7-2
|(5th) Bossy Soul, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Mr. Cunningham, 3-1
|(5th) Izzybella, 5-1
|Emerald Downs
|(1st) Robberyinprogress, 7-2
|(4th) Gentle Prince, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(4th) Sobek, 3-1
|(5th) Twenty Four Seven, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(4th) Ijustwantahavefun, 9-2
|(6th) Don’t Mine Me, 8-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Detangler, 4-1
|(5th) Chargina, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(1st) Office Etiquette, 9-2
|(4th) Turn of Events, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Souper Capacity, 9-2
|(2nd) Fricka, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Betwixting, 3-1
|(5th) In Pursuit, 7-2
