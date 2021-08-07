August 7, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 8

August 7, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) Michael Collins, 4-1
(6th) Fort Ridge, 3-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) Yesteryear, 3-1
(4th) Sailing Along, 4-1
Del Mar (3rd) Bench Judge, 3-1
(4th) Respect the Code, 6-1
Ellis Park (2nd) Sunday Grace, 7-2
(4th) Newsworthy, 3-1
Emerald Downs (3rd) Sargent Kline, 3-1
(5th) Awesome Image, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Circus Act, 5-1
(5th) Heat Seeking Leta, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Khozmore, 6-1
(5th) Staten Island, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (2nd) Serbian Sailor, 3-1
(4th) Its a Deal, 7-2
Monmouth Park (1st) Tic Tic Tic Boom, 9-2
(2nd) Practically Dizzy, 3-1
Mountaineer (3rd) Princess Tiznow, 5-1
(4th) Global Queen Coco, 9-2
Pimlico (4th) Seville Row, 7-2
(5th) Shanghaied Astoria, 9-2
Prairie Meadows (5th) Drill’s Li’l Man, 3-1
(6th) Ghosted, 7-2
Saratoga (3rd) Kreesa La Wrote, 7-2
(5th) Majestic Tiger, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Priceless Will, 3-1
(4th) Tycoon, 3-1

