Spot Plays Aug. 8

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(2nd) Michael Collins, 4-1
|(6th) Fort Ridge, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Yesteryear, 3-1
|(4th) Sailing Along, 4-1
|Del Mar
|(3rd) Bench Judge, 3-1
|(4th) Respect the Code, 6-1
|Ellis Park
|(2nd) Sunday Grace, 7-2
|(4th) Newsworthy, 3-1
|Emerald Downs
|(3rd) Sargent Kline, 3-1
|(5th) Awesome Image, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Circus Act, 5-1
|(5th) Heat Seeking Leta, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Khozmore, 6-1
|(5th) Staten Island, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) Serbian Sailor, 3-1
|(4th) Its a Deal, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Tic Tic Tic Boom, 9-2
|(2nd) Practically Dizzy, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Princess Tiznow, 5-1
|(4th) Global Queen Coco, 9-2
|Pimlico
|(4th) Seville Row, 7-2
|(5th) Shanghaied Astoria, 9-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Drill’s Li’l Man, 3-1
|(6th) Ghosted, 7-2
|Saratoga
|(3rd) Kreesa La Wrote, 7-2
|(5th) Majestic Tiger, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Priceless Will, 3-1
|(4th) Tycoon, 3-1
