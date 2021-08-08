Spot Plays Aug. 9

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Colonial Downs
|(1st) Port Eve, 9-2
|(8th) No Mo Lady, 6-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Helluva Lady, 10-1
|(5th) Skamania, 6-1
|Finger Lakes
|(6th) Central Capital, 6-1
|(8th) Fleeta Belle, 7-2
|Fort Erie
|(1st) Act of Bob, 7-2
|(6th) In a Twist, 4-1
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) El Mas Loco, 3-1
|(7th) Ginnsu Warrior, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(4th) Scrapbook, 6-1
|(6th) B’s Ten, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(4th) Yeudiel, 4-1
|(7th) Smart Ride, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(7th) Warrior’s Run, 3-1
|(9th) Woke Up in Love, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Enjoy the Music, 4-1
|(5th) Blichton, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Imperial King, 4-1
|(8th) Juju Nineteen, 9-2
Leave a Reply