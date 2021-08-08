August 8, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 9

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs   (1st) Port Eve, 9-2
    (8th) No Mo Lady, 6-1
Delaware Park   (3rd) Helluva Lady, 10-1
    (5th) Skamania, 6-1
Finger Lakes   (6th) Central Capital, 6-1
    (8th) Fleeta Belle, 7-2
Fort Erie   (1st) Act of Bob, 7-2
    (6th) In a Twist, 4-1
Indiana Grand   (2nd) El Mas Loco, 3-1
    (7th) Ginnsu Warrior, 3-1
Louisiana Downs   (4th) Scrapbook, 6-1
    (6th) B’s Ten, 7-2
Mountaineer   (4th) Yeudiel, 4-1
    (7th) Smart Ride, 3-1
Prairie Meadows   (7th) Warrior’s Run, 3-1
    (9th) Woke Up in Love, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Enjoy the Music, 4-1
    (5th) Blichton, 3-1
Thistledown   (3rd) Imperial King, 4-1
    (8th) Juju Nineteen, 9-2

