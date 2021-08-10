August 10, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 11

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Dulcimer Dane, 3-1
(5th) Khozys Crown, 3-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) Smart Call, 4-1
(4th) Where’s Jordan, 6-1
Colonial Downs (1st) Home by Seven, 5-1
(3rd) Eifs, 6-1
Delaware Park (5th) Spotted Cat, 5-1
(6th) Galerio, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Summertime Bandit, 3-1
(4th) Herschel, 4-1
Finger Lakes (1st) Flying Emperor, 3-1
(3rd) Just Got Hitched, 7-2
Indiana Grand (5th) Blueridge Mountain, 7-2
(6th) Fever Temple, 8-1
Mountaineer (1st) Gran Edition, 4-1
(3rd) Catlike, 6-1
Penn National (2nd) Farmavet, 3-1
(4th) Gone Inzane, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Shackleson, 7-2
(2nd) Zoodles, 3-1
Saratoga (1st) Castle Leoch, 3-1
(7th) Magisterium, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) Jail House Code, 7-2
(2nd) Paltarrevenge, 7-2

