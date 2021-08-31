August 31, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 1

August 31, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (2nd) Channel Stuffer, 9-2
    (7th) Come See About It, 7-2
Canterbury   (4th) Minnesota Miracle, 3-1
    (8th) Worn a Bit, 3-1
Colonial Downs   (6th) Love Life, 4-1
    (8th) Lisheen, 4-1
Delaware Park   (3rd) Super Dude, 6-1
    (7th) Deciding Vote, 9-2
Evangeline Downs   (4th) Stealing Apriority, 3-1
    (9th) Lizz a Bee, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (5th) Stone Guitar, 4-1
    (5th) Syncopy, 5-1
Indiana Grand   (5th) What Now Darrell, 10-1
    (8th) Concrete Charlie, 10-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Baytown Bear, 7-2
    (5th) Trinni Cutie Pie, 4-1
Parx Racing   (6th) New Jersey, 7-2
    (7th) Lady Magica, 7-2
Penn National   (1st) Seven Plus Seven, 9-2
    (7th) Favorite Doll, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Heather’s Gold, 6-1
    (4th) Resist the Devil, 3-1
Remington Park   (1st) Super Brady, 7-2
    (6th) Maria Elena Y. G, 10-1
Saratoga   (6th) Flipping Fun, 5-1
    (10th) Acushla, 7-2
Thistledown   (2nd) Bryce’s Angel, 9-2
    (5th) Sun Dress, 4-1

