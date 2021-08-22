Tripoli accelerates to victory in Pacific Classic

Finishing powerfully from just off the pace, Tripoli notched his first stakes win in Saturday’s $1 million Pacific Classic (G1) at Del Mar. The four-year-old colt rallied to overhaul pacesetter Tizamagician, scoring by a 1 1/4-length margin, and earned a free berth to the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) in the “Win & You’re In” race.

Owned by Hronis Racing and trained by John Sadler, who combined to win the Pacific Classic for the third time in the last four years (Accelerate in 2018 and Higher Power in 2019), Tripoli was ridden by Tiago Pereira. The chestnut left the starting gate as the 6-1 fourth choice.

By Kitten’s Joy, and closely related to turf stakes winners Blind Ambition and Starfish, Tripoli raced exclusively on turf in his first 11 starts, winning only twice. The switch from turf to dirt served as the catalyst for a significant uptick in form, as he comfortably annexed a conditioned allowance at Santa Anita in mid-June and followed with a fast-closing, half-length second in the July 17 San Diego H. (G2) at Del Mar.

Tripoli continued his ascension in the older male dirt ranks and showed an affinity for a 1 1/4-mile distance in the Pacific Classic, stopping the teletimer in 2:02.37. And with the Breeders’ Cup Classic to be held at Del Mar on Nov. 6, Tripoli is a candidate to keep advancing over the coming months.

He saved ground from his innermost post, stalking about a length back in third as Tizamagician led by a short margin through opening splits in :23.52, :46.98, and 1:11.73. Tripoli launched his bid on the far turn, switching to the two path approaching stretch, and drove to the front after straightening for home, rolling through the final furlong unopposed.

Tizamagician, the 6-1 fifth choice, held second by a 4 1/2 lengths over 7-2 Dr Post, who closed belatedly for third. It was another 1 1/4 lengths to 81-1 outsider Sheriff Brown in fourth. Independence Hall, 2-1 favorite Express Train, Royal Ship, Cupid’s Claws, and Magic On Tap came next under the wire.

Bred in Kentucky by Blue Devil Racing Stable, Tripoli was purchased for $450,000 at the 2018 Keeneland September yearling sale. He’s now earned $811,690 from a 14-4-3-3 record.