Vequist, Fulsome favored in Parx three-year-old stakes

Cathryn Sophia S. — Race 9 (4:42 p.m. ET)

The favorites in the three leading open stakes at Parx on Tuesday figure to be strongly backed. The most high-profile of these, 2020 champion juvenile filly Vequist, will be making only her second start of the season in the $150,000 Cathryn Sophia S. at one mile and 70 yards.

Victorious in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) and Spinaway (G1) last year, Vequist has been limited to just one start so far this term. A distant ninth-place run in the Feb. 27 Davona Dale (G2) was subsequently blamed on lung congestion, and the filly has reportedly battled foot issues since then.

The Cathryn Sophia, for three-year-old fillies, serves as a prep for the 1 1/16-mile Cotillion (G1) at Parx in late September.

Among those lining up against Vequist are the Monmouth Oaks (G3) winner Leader of the Band and dual allowance winner Lovely Ride, who faded to fifth after setting the pace last time in the Indiana Oaks (G3).

Smarty Jones S. (G3) — Race 11 (5:50 p.m. ET)

Fulsome, third as an odds-on choice in the Indiana Derby (G3) last time, is favored to make amends in the $300,000 Smarty Jones S. (G3), a 1 1/16-mile prep for next month’s Pennsylvania Derby (G1). Trained by Brad Cox, Fulsome previously captured the Matt Winn (G3) and Oaklawn S. for owner-breeder Juddmonte Farms.

Butch Reid will be represented in the Smarty Jones by Ridin With Biden, runner-up in the Dwyer (G3) over Belmont’s one-turn mile when last seen on July 5.

Parx Dash (G3) — Race 10 (5:15 p.m. ET)

The $200,000 Parx Dash (G3), at five furlongs on the turf, has as its strong favorite The Critical Way, whose three stakes wins this season include back-to-back scores in the Get Serious S. and Wolf Hill S. at Monmouth this summer.

The likely second choice is Francatelli, who placed in the Get Serious as well as the King Leatherbury S. and Da Hoss S. in three starts so far this season.