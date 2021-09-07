September 7, 2021

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/30-9/5) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Max Player 4C 1 1/4m (ft) SAR 9/4 Jockey Club Gold Cup S. 101
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/30-9/5) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Jemography 5G 6f (ft) FL 8/30 George W. Barker S. 94
Amadevil 3F 6f (ft) TDN 9/2 Michael G. Mackey Memorial Angenora S. 93
Betwixting 5M 6f (ft) PID 8/30 Satin and Lace S. 89
Magic Mosco 4G 7f (sy) ALB 9/4 Budweiser Special S. 89
Serappy G 4G 5 1/2f (ft) LBG 9/5 Alberta Bred S. 84
San Giorgio 5G 6f (ft) SWF 9/4 John Schiffer S. 83
Factorial 7G 6f (ft) BKF 9/5 Good Old Boys S. 80
Eight Spokes 9G 5 1/2f (ft) ELK 9/5 VOGUE ELY / ELKO S. 78
Captain Will 7G 7f (ft) LBG 9/5 Alberta Bred S. 75
Ay Italian 5M 5 1/2f (ft) LBG 9/5 Alberta Bred Fillies and Mares S. 74
Ms Watson 5M 7f (ft) LBG 9/5 Alberta Bred Fillies and Mares S. 74
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/30-9/5) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
War Like Goddess 4F 1 3/8m (fm) SAR 9/4 Flower Bowl S. 104
Going to Vegas 4F 1 1/8m (fm) DMR 9/4 John C. Mabee S. 97
Pulsate 5H 5 1/2f (fm) SAR 9/3 Lucky Coin S. 96
Tuned (GB) 5M 1 1/16m (fm) CNL 8/31 Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Old Nelson S. 92
Value Proposition (GB) 5R 1m (gd) MTH 9/4 Red Bank S. 89
Boldor 5G 5 1/2f (fm) CNL 9/1 Punch Line S. 87
Passion Play 5G 1m (fm) CNL 9/1 Edward P. Evans S. 86
Urban Fairytale 4F 1 1/16m (fm) CNL 9/1 Brookmeade S. 86
The Critical Way 7G 5f (fm) PRX 8/31 Parx Dash S. 84
Virginia Beach 4F 5 1/2f (fm) CNL 9/1 Camptown S. 73
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/30-9/5) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Echo Zulu 2F 7f (gd) SAR 9/5 Spinaway S. 99
Grace Adler 2F 7f (ft) DMR 9/5 TVG Del Mar Debutante S. 97
Connie Swingle 2F 6f (ft) DMR 9/3 Generous Portion S. 93
Ain’t Life Grand 2C 1m (ft) PRM 9/4 Richard Radke Memorial S. 89
Joker Boy 2C 6f (ft) DMR 9/4 I’m Smokin S. 89
Double Thunder 2C 1m (ft) MTH 9/5 Sapling S. 86
Flashfordani 2G 7f (ft) CTM 9/3 Birdcatcher S. 84
Miss Interpret 2F 7f (ft) SAR 9/2 P. G. Johnson S. 84
U Did It 2F 6 1/2f (ft) HST 8/30 CTHS Sales S. 79
Brazen Now 2G 5f (ft) AZD 8/31 Las Vegas Ranch S. 75
Mount Asgard 2G 6 1/2f (ft) HST 8/30 CTHS Sales S. 74
Runnin Baby J 2F 5f (ft) LBG 9/5 Alberta Bred Two Year Old S. 71
Keke Kimono 2F 7f (ft) CTM 9/3 Freedom of the City S. 65
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/30-9/5) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Cilla 3F 6f (ft) SAR 9/4 Prioress S. 93
Officiating 3C 7f (sy) GP 9/5 Bear’s Den S. 93
Accredit 3C 1 5/16m (yl) KD 9/5 Big Ass Fans Dueling Grounds Derby 92
Flippant 3F 1 1/8m (fm) CNL 8/31 Woodford Reserve Virginia Oaks 92
None Above the Law 3G 1 1/8m (fm) DMR 9/4 Del Mar Derby Presented by Caesars Sportsbook 92
Sunshine City 3F a7 1/2f (fm) GP 9/4 Miss Gracie S. 91
Wootton Asset (FR) 3C 1 1/8m (fm) CNL 8/31 New Kent County Virginia Derby 90
Public Sector (GB) 3C 1 1/16m (fm) SAR 9/4 Saranac S. 88
One Mark 3G 1m (sy) ALB 9/4 Casino at the Downs Thoroughbred Derby 85
Adventuring 3F 1 5/16m (yl) KD 9/5 Exacta Systems Dueling Grounds Oaks 84
Reign of Fire 3F 6f (ft) AZD 8/31 Coyote Springs S. 77
Papichulo 3G a6f (ft) LBG 9/5 Alberta Bred Three Year Old S. 75
Imperial Flavor 3F a6f (ft) LBG 9/5 Alberta Bred Three Year Old Fillies S. 69

