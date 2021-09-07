Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Aug. 30-Sept. 5

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Max Player
|4C
|1 1/4m (ft)
|SAR 9/4
|Jockey Club Gold Cup S.
|101
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Jemography
|5G
|6f (ft)
|FL 8/30
|George W. Barker S.
|94
|Amadevil
|3F
|6f (ft)
|TDN 9/2
|Michael G. Mackey Memorial Angenora S.
|93
|Betwixting
|5M
|6f (ft)
|PID 8/30
|Satin and Lace S.
|89
|Magic Mosco
|4G
|7f (sy)
|ALB 9/4
|Budweiser Special S.
|89
|Serappy G
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|LBG 9/5
|Alberta Bred S.
|84
|San Giorgio
|5G
|6f (ft)
|SWF 9/4
|John Schiffer S.
|83
|Factorial
|7G
|6f (ft)
|BKF 9/5
|Good Old Boys S.
|80
|Eight Spokes
|9G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|ELK 9/5
|VOGUE ELY / ELKO S.
|78
|Captain Will
|7G
|7f (ft)
|LBG 9/5
|Alberta Bred S.
|75
|Ay Italian
|5M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|LBG 9/5
|Alberta Bred Fillies and Mares S.
|74
|Ms Watson
|5M
|7f (ft)
|LBG 9/5
|Alberta Bred Fillies and Mares S.
|74
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|War Like Goddess
|4F
|1 3/8m (fm)
|SAR 9/4
|Flower Bowl S.
|104
|Going to Vegas
|4F
|1 1/8m (fm)
|DMR 9/4
|John C. Mabee S.
|97
|Pulsate
|5H
|5 1/2f (fm)
|SAR 9/3
|Lucky Coin S.
|96
|Tuned (GB)
|5M
|1 1/16m (fm)
|CNL 8/31
|Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Old Nelson S.
|92
|Value Proposition (GB)
|5R
|1m (gd)
|MTH 9/4
|Red Bank S.
|89
|Boldor
|5G
|5 1/2f (fm)
|CNL 9/1
|Punch Line S.
|87
|Passion Play
|5G
|1m (fm)
|CNL 9/1
|Edward P. Evans S.
|86
|Urban Fairytale
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|CNL 9/1
|Brookmeade S.
|86
|The Critical Way
|7G
|5f (fm)
|PRX 8/31
|Parx Dash S.
|84
|Virginia Beach
|4F
|5 1/2f (fm)
|CNL 9/1
|Camptown S.
|73
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Echo Zulu
|2F
|7f (gd)
|SAR 9/5
|Spinaway S.
|99
|Grace Adler
|2F
|7f (ft)
|DMR 9/5
|TVG Del Mar Debutante S.
|97
|Connie Swingle
|2F
|6f (ft)
|DMR 9/3
|Generous Portion S.
|93
|Ain’t Life Grand
|2C
|1m (ft)
|PRM 9/4
|Richard Radke Memorial S.
|89
|Joker Boy
|2C
|6f (ft)
|DMR 9/4
|I’m Smokin S.
|89
|Double Thunder
|2C
|1m (ft)
|MTH 9/5
|Sapling S.
|86
|Flashfordani
|2G
|7f (ft)
|CTM 9/3
|Birdcatcher S.
|84
|Miss Interpret
|2F
|7f (ft)
|SAR 9/2
|P. G. Johnson S.
|84
|U Did It
|2F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|HST 8/30
|CTHS Sales S.
|79
|Brazen Now
|2G
|5f (ft)
|AZD 8/31
|Las Vegas Ranch S.
|75
|Mount Asgard
|2G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|HST 8/30
|CTHS Sales S.
|74
|Runnin Baby J
|2F
|5f (ft)
|LBG 9/5
|Alberta Bred Two Year Old S.
|71
|Keke Kimono
|2F
|7f (ft)
|CTM 9/3
|Freedom of the City S.
|65
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Cilla
|3F
|6f (ft)
|SAR 9/4
|Prioress S.
|93
|Officiating
|3C
|7f (sy)
|GP 9/5
|Bear’s Den S.
|93
|Accredit
|3C
|1 5/16m (yl)
|KD 9/5
|Big Ass Fans Dueling Grounds Derby
|92
|Flippant
|3F
|1 1/8m (fm)
|CNL 8/31
|Woodford Reserve Virginia Oaks
|92
|None Above the Law
|3G
|1 1/8m (fm)
|DMR 9/4
|Del Mar Derby Presented by Caesars Sportsbook
|92
|Sunshine City
|3F
|a7 1/2f (fm)
|GP 9/4
|Miss Gracie S.
|91
|Wootton Asset (FR)
|3C
|1 1/8m (fm)
|CNL 8/31
|New Kent County Virginia Derby
|90
|Public Sector (GB)
|3C
|1 1/16m (fm)
|SAR 9/4
|Saranac S.
|88
|One Mark
|3G
|1m (sy)
|ALB 9/4
|Casino at the Downs Thoroughbred Derby
|85
|Adventuring
|3F
|1 5/16m (yl)
|KD 9/5
|Exacta Systems Dueling Grounds Oaks
|84
|Reign of Fire
|3F
|6f (ft)
|AZD 8/31
|Coyote Springs S.
|77
|Papichulo
|3G
|a6f (ft)
|LBG 9/5
|Alberta Bred Three Year Old S.
|75
|Imperial Flavor
|3F
|a6f (ft)
|LBG 9/5
|Alberta Bred Three Year Old Fillies S.
|69
