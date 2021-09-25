Carribean Caper romps in Dogwood; King Fury, Everett’s Song win Churchill stakes

Three-year-old were showcased in a trio of stakes at Churchill Downs Saturday.

Dogwood (G3)

Carribean Caper stylishly remained unbeaten, and picked up her first graded triumph, when rolling to a six-length score in the $275,000 Dogwood (G3).

The Al Stall Jr.-trained sophomore filly left the starting gate as the 2-5 choice with regular rider Colby Hernandez, and Carribean Caper improved to 5-for-5 when finishing seven furlongs in 1:22.57.

The daughter of Speightstown settled a couple of lengths off the pace in fourth as Coppelia and Patty H dueled through opening splits in :22.42 and :44.88, and Carribean Caper immediately responded when called upon, accelerating to a 2 1/2-length advantage in upper stretch.

Someone Said So outfinished Malloy for runner-up honors. Next came Shesa Mystery, Patty H, and Coppelia.

Owned by Columbine Stable, Carribean Caper was exiting a one-length score in her stakes debut, the Aug. 15 Audubon Oaks at Ellis Park. She won at first asking by an eight-length margin at Fair Grounds in mid-February. After a dominant entry-level allowance score at Keeneland in early April, she returned from a three-month freshening to easily take a conditioned allowance at Ellis.

Bred in Kentucky by WinStar Farm, Carribean Caper sold for $250,000 at the 2019 Keeneland September yearling sale. She’s the first foal to race from the stakes-placed Dixie Union mare Checkupfromzneckup.

Bourbon Trail

King Fury made short work of his rivals in the inaugural running of the $275,000 Bourbon Trail S., drawing away to a 13-length decision. Winner of the Lexington S. (G3) earlier this season, the Kenny McPeek-trained Curlin colt relished the class relief following a fifth in the Aug. 28 Travers (G1) at Saratoga.

The 1-2 favorite rated just off the pace before assuming command on the far turn, reaching the top of the stretch clear by about five lengths, and King Fury kept pouring it on through the final furlongs of the 1 3/16-mile event. Brian Hernandez Jr. was up on the chestnut, who stopped the teletimer in 1:56.01.

It marked the third career stakes victory for King Fury, who has compiled a 10-4-1-0 record for owners Fern City Ctables and Three Chimneys Farm.

The first foal to race from the Grade 1-winning Flatter mare Taris, King Fury was bred in Kentucky by Heider Family Stables, and he commanded $950,000 at the 2019 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga August yearling sale.

Bourbon Thunder, Dr Jack, Sermononthemount, King’s Ovation, Gagetown, and Angkor completed the order of finish.

Harrods Creek

Everett’s Song made his stakes debut a winning one in the first running of the $275,000 Harrods Creek S., rallying to score going away by 2 3/4 lengths. Overlooked at 12-1 following maiden and entry-level allowance wins at Pimlico, the Dale Bennett-trained gelding was ridden by Pablo Morales.

A close second when making his career debut at Delaware Park in early June, Everett’s Song continued his ascension while stretching out to seven furlongs on Saturday. The SAB Stable colorbearer was timed in 1:22.68.

Everett’s Song rated towards the back of the pack during the early stages, launched his bid nearing the completion of the far turn, and comfortably outfinished 12-1 runner-up He’smyhoneybadger, who closed to be a length clear of late-running Ram in third. Bob’s Edge, the lukewarm 33-10 favorite, was a head back in fourth.

Emerald Forest, Wolfie’s Dynaghost, Flags Up, Dreamer’s Disease, Shadow Matter, and Irish Unity came next under the wire.

By Liam’s Map, Everett’s Song is out of the Indian Charlie mare Pelipa. He was bred in Kentucky by Maccabee Farm, and Everett’s Song sold for $20,000 at last year’s OBS Spring two-year-old sale.