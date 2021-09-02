Echo Zulu, Pretty Birdie head Spinaway

Spinaway S. (G1) – Race 11 (6:11 p.m. ET)

Impressive debut maiden scorer Echo Zulu and Schuylerville (G3) winner Pretty Birdie highlight a nice field of nine two-year-old fillies in Sunday’s $300,000 Spinaway S. (G1) at Saratoga.

Echo Zulu will make her anticipated stakes debut in the seven-furlong Spinaway, graduating by a widening 5 1/2-length margin earlier in the meet. After showing good speed from the start, the Gun Runner filly received a gaudy 96 Brisnet Speed rating. Ricardo Santana Jr. has the call.

Pretty Birdie will be pushing the pace following a pair of sharp wire-to-wire wins, taking the opening-day Schuylerville by two lengths. Leading rider Luis Saez retains the mount, and Norm Casse trains the gray Marylou Whitney homebred daughter of Bird Song.

Girl With a Dream, who is from the first crop of Practical Joke, invades after an impressive 6 3/4-length debut win at Ellis Park. Florent Geroux will be in to ride the speedy chestnut for Brad Cox. Dream Lith can’t be dismissed following a good-looking maiden triumph at Saratoga on Aug. 8, upsetting rivals at 36-1 in her first career outing. David Cohen guides the Medaglia d’Oro filly for Robertino Diodoro.

Sue Ellen Mishkin tackles open rivals after rolling to a 7 1/4-length maiden victory over New York-bred foes on Aug. 13. Jose Ortiz takes over the reins for Jorge Abreu on the Mohaymen filly. Saucy Lady T, third in the Adirondack (G3) and Schuylerville, and debut maiden winners Benbang, Sequist and Tarabi complete the field.