Flavius, Somelikeithotbrown head 11-horse Mint Million

WinStar Mint Million (G3) – Race 10 (6:25 p.m. ET)

Formerly known as the Tourist Mile, Monday’s $1 million WinStar Mint Million S. (G3) at Kentucky Downs is the second-richest mile turf stakes in North America behind the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1). A field of 11 is set for the Labor Day feature, one of three stakes being offered on the lucrative 11-race program at the all-turf venue.

Flavius will make a title defense for Chad Brown. A rallying winner 12 months ago, the six-year-old showed his versatility when leading wire-to-wire in his last outing, the Aug. 7 Lure S. at Saratoga. Javier Castellano has the ride on the 9-5 morning line favorite.

Multiple Grade 2 victor Somelikeithotbrown, the 5-2 second choice, will make his first Kentucky Downs appearance. Winner of the Dinner Party (G2) at Pimlico two back, the five-year-old exits a close second in the June 26 Wise Dan (G2) at Churchill Downs. Jose Ortiz will be up on the frontrunner for Mike Maker.

Arlington S. (G3) winner Bizzee Channel, fifth in the Aug. 14 Mr. D. S. (G1), comes next on the morning line at 8-1. Betwithbothhands earned a free berth to the Mint Million when taking the Kentucky Downs Preview Mint Million S. at Ellis Park on Aug. 8.

Renaissance Frolic invades following a victory in the Mr. Steele S. at Gulfstream Park. Stakes winner Monarchs Glen, a neck second in the Aug. 8 West Virginia Speaker’s Cup S., also merits respect. Kentucky Ghost will bring improving form to his second graded stakes attempt, recording a head second in the July 26 Buckland S. at Colonial Downs.

Multiple stakes hero Pixelate, third in the Buckland, adds further depth. Vintage Point is eligible to receive support, and cuts back in trip, following a fourth in the Eddie Read (G2) at Del Mar.

Juvenile Mile S. – Race 11 (6:58 p.m. ET)

Saratoga maiden winner Kiss the Sky has been installed as the slight 3-1 favorite over 10 rivals in the $500,000 Juvenile Mile S.

Jose Ortiz has the return call for Mike on Kiss the Sky, who graduated at second asking as the favorite in a 1 1/16-mile maiden special weight on turf.

Tiz the Bomb, who romped by 14 lengths in off-the-turf maiden at Ellis on July 2, is the 7-2 second choice for Kenny McPeek. Brian Hernandez Jr. rides.

Other runners of interest include Fan the Fire, Nobals, On Thin Ice, Red Knobs, and Red Run.

Juvenile Fillies – Race 9 (5:50 p.m. ET)

Debutante S. winner Verylittlecents will switch to turf for the $500,000 Juvenile Fillies at a mile. The Goldencents filly is the lone stakes winner among 10 fillies, and Joe Talamo has the return call for Randy Morse.

Turnerloose, who exits a comfortable debut win over turf maiden foes at Ellis, has been installed as the 5-2 morning line favorite. Florent Geroux will be up on the daughter of Nyquist for Brad Cox.

Miz Jameson, Sol Dorado, Stepper, and Yin Yang also rate as logical contenders.