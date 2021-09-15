Haddassah lands Prince of Wales in gutsy performance

Trainer Kevin Attard knew at the eighth pole that he’d have the winning horse in Tuesday’s $316,394 Prince of Wales S., the second leg of the Canadian Triple Crown. The only question was which one it would be. After a thrilling stretch duel, it was Haddassah who proved narrowly best by a half-length over stablemate Harlan Estate in the 1 3/16-mile test for Canadian-bred three-year-olds at Fort Erie.

Sent off at 6-1, Haddassah tracked in second behind longshot pacesetter Ready At Dawn before taking over around the far turn. Battling inside Harlan Estate down the long stretch, Haddassah prevailed in a time of 1:56.15 over a fast track. Owned and bred by Al Ulwelling and Bill Ulwelling, Haddassah paid $15.50.

Harlan Estate had a 1 3/4-length margin over Keep Grinding, who was followed by H C Holiday, Curlin’s Catch, Tidal Forces, Avoman, and Ready At Dawn. Curlin’s Catch, the only filly in the field and the only Prince of Wales entrant with prior dirt experience, was narrowly favored at 3.45-1 over Harlan Estate.

One of six entrants from last month’s Queen’s Plate to come back for the Prince of Wales, Haddassah proved hard to settle early in that 1 1/4-mile classic at Woodbine. He remained in contention until the final furlong, when he retreated to finish eighth in a field of 13.

“He’s starting to mature. He was a lot more settled today,” said Boulanger, a member of the Canadian Hall of Fame. “He waited until I wanted to, and showed a lot of determination.”

A half-length winner of his debut in an off-the-turf maiden at Woodbine last November, Haddassah checked in third in his first two outings of the 2021 season, in a June 13 turf allowance and in the July 11 Marine (G3) over Woodbine’s main track. He’s now earned $267,261.

“This horse has always shown a lot of promise and ability, he just hadn’t put it all together yet,” Attard said.

Haddassah is a son of Air Force Blue and the multiple stakes-placed Lady Haddassah, by Whywhywhy. This female family has also produced multiple Grade 1 winner and prominent sire Pioneerof the Nile.