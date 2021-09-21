Indiana Grand Circles & Squares analysis for Sept. 22

RACE 1

Today’s race highlights an OptixPLOT with “Fire” Contention and a lower SpeedRate with the extreme race shape potential. The Contention is “Fire” with four of the seven runners positioned in Quad I. The SpeedRate however is a lower 15 as just #3 JOY IN THE JOURNEY is above the Par Line. That suggests the pace does not have to be “fast” despite the Contention. Joy in the Journey is the even money morning line favorite in this race and assessing her in that role, she does not hold and strong edge to support her at that shorter price, while she is capable – a soft favorite.

#6 CUPP OF CLASS will be upgraded as the lone Quad I Square. She is capable of showing tactical, positional speed in that Plot position. The Square indicates her finishing ability is stronger than her rivals that project to take up a similar style trip. Her form cycle is also positive as she looks to improve today on what is currently an “every other” pattern with those stronger races and OptixFIG at today’s six furlong distance.

#2 WHERETHEMONEYWENT can be upgraded on Surface/Distance as a Quad II and holds upside making her third start of the cycle remaining at the sprint distance. Class wise she will have to improve as this is a step up in class and requires compensation to play with that necessary projection.

#4 THIRST TRAP will also require compensation from the deeper closing Large Square in a Quad IV position, though she is not without a chance today. She will have the Contention to make her closing run and could stay closer in contact with the field if the pace is not especially “fast” early on. She has OptixFIG and form that stacks up on RANGE for today’s race on her better days. She could find that here coming back off a slight break and if aided by that race shape.