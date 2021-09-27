Indiana Grand Circles & Squares analysis for Sept. 28

RACE 5

Tuesday’s race highlights an OptixPLOT with “Fire” Contention with a “Green” PlotFit, a reliable race shape to assess pace in this turf sprint. This scenario upgrades Squares and could see morning-line favorite #7 JE SUIS BELLE vulnerable based on the Standard Plot. She is upgraded as a Quad I Square on Surface/Distance; however, she will have to deal with the Contention and 34 SpeedRate. According to OptixNOTES she was able to record her top 88 OptixFIG with the “LONE” trip on Aug. 25, and that pace scenario does not project to be in her favor today.

#5 LEMOS CUNHA is capable of finding the right stalking trip sitting as Square tracking right off the Quad I runners. She has upside in her form cycle returning to this course and distance as she makes her second start against winners coming out of a higher level allowance race earlier this month at Kentucky Downs.

#1 URSULINA is also upgraded in this race shape as a stalking Quad II Square sitting just slightly above the Par Line. She has a class edge showing up in this allowance/optional claiming race exiting the higher level (OptixFIGRANGE – OFR) in her most recent starts on the Kentucky circuit.

The deeper closers (Quad IV Squares) #2 SACRED PEACE and #8 AZURITA will be running on late though could be left with too much to do sitting deeper on the Plot, and both will be stepping up in class here. #4 DOUBLE DARE YOU will also have a class test and could be playable at the right number as she is upgraded on Standard, though she loses that pace advantage on Surface/Distance.