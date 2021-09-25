Jackie’s Warrior barely breaks a sweat in Gallant Bob

Jackie’s Warrior, as expected, turned Saturday’s $300,000 Gallant Bob S. (G2) at Parx into a paid workout.

Sent off at odds of 1-20 against four three-year-old rivals, Jackie’s Warrior led narrowly at the first call, opened up on the far turn, and won geared down by 6 3/4 lengths under Joel Rosario. Pickin’ Time finished second and was followed by Real Talk, Awesome Gerry, and Beren.

Owned by J. Kirk and Judy Robison, the Steve Asmussen trainee returned $2.10 after completing six furlongs over a fast track in a snappy 1:08.64.

Jackie’s Warrior now heads to Del Mar as one of the likely favorites for the Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1) in early November, and will bring a record of 11-8-1-1, $1,513,964 into the contest.

One of the top juveniles last year when taking the Champagne (G1), Hopeful (G1), and Saratoga Special (G2), Jackie’s Warrior finished fourth to Essential Quality in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1), and third to that champion in the Feb. 27 Southwest (G3) in what have been his only two-turn runs to date.

Kept to one-turn events since the Southwest, Jackie’s Warrior won a thrilling renewal of the Pat Day Mile (G2) in May, missed by a neck in the Woody Stephens (G1) in June, and then captured the Amsterdam (G2) for fun. Last time, he edged in the H. Allen Jerkens (G1) Life Is Good, who captured Saturday’s Kelso H. (G2) at Belmont in facile fashion.

Bred in Kentucky by J & J Stable and sold for a mere $95,000 at Keeneland September, Jackie’s Warrior is by Maclean’s Music and is out of Unicorn Girl, by A. P. Five Hundred.

Turf Monster S. (G3)

In contrast to Jackie’s Warrior victory, Hollywood Talent‘s in the $300,000 Turf Monster S. (G3) was virtually inscrutable.

A 10-year-old who had lost three straight $8,000 starter allowances earlier this season, and was a well-beaten fourth in the Marshall Jenney H. for Pennsylvania-bred stakes last month, Hollywood Talent looked every bit the 108-1 outsider he started as, if not more.

Under Ricardo Santana Jr., Hollywood Talent took the overland route and flew late to shock bettors across the country by a comfortable 1 1/4 lengths. Beer Can Man finished second by a neck over 27-1 chance Admiral Abe, who was followed by Firecrow, Battle Station, Carotari, 9-5 favorite Caravel, West Fork, and Amblin Man.

Owned by King Star and trained by Juan Vazquez, Hollywood Talent returned $219.20 to win. He covered five furlongs in :59.51 over a turf that looked and played softer than the official designation of good.

This was the second stakes win for Hollywood Talent, who previously captured the 2019 edition of the Marshall Jenney. His seven stakes placings include a third in the 2019 Turf Monster, as well as a second in the Bashford Manor (G3) and third in the Sanford (G2) way back in 2013. His record now stands at 52-12-11-7, $635,071.

Bred in Kentucky by Ken and Sarah Ramsey, Hollywood Talent is by Talent Search and out of Intrinsic Value, by Johannesburg.