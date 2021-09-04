Max Player dominant in Jockey Club Gold Cup

After upsetting the Suburban S. (G2) over a sloppy track, Max Player confirmed himself as a major contender for the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) when rolling to an authoritative victory in Saturday’s $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup (G1) on Saratoga’s fast oval.

The four-year-old colt, who left the starting gate as the 38-10 third choice with Ricardo Santana Jr., tracked 11-10 favorite Forza Di Oro in second before powering his way to the lead in upper stretch. He drew off to a comfortable four-length decision, completing the 1 1/4-mile distance in 2:02.49.

Max Player, who had already stamped his ticket to the Nov. 6 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar in the July 3 Suburban at Belmont Park, won his second consecutive “Win & You’re In” race.

Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen trains the Kentucky-bred son of Honor Code for George E. Hall and Sportbiz Thoroughbreds, and Max Player has now earned $1,252,500 from an 11-4-1-2 record.

Winner of the Withers (G3) in February 2020, Max Player posted non-threatening thirds in the Belmont S. (G1) and Travers (G1) prior to a belated fifth in the Kentucky Derby (G1) last fall. He dropped six straight before turning things around in the Suburban.

Improved tactical speed has been pivotal to his form reversal. After chasing the pace in the Suburban, Max Player was only a length back through opening splits in :48.70 and 1:13.14 in the Gold Cup.

Happy Saver, last year’s Gold Cup winner and the 2-1 second choice, got up late for second while never a threat to the winner. He wound up a half-length better than Forza Di Oro, who was another half-length better than 6-1 Night Ops in fourth. Chess Chief and Forewarned completed the order.

Bred by K & G Stables, Max Player is out of the restricted stakes winner Fools in Love. The Not for Love mare is also the dam of English Group 2 winner Sea Henge, and she counts multiple Grade 2 victor International Star as a half-brother.