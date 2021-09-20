Medina Spirit, Hot Rod Charlie, Midnight Bourbon renew rivalry in Pennsylvania Derby

Saturday’s $1 million Pennsylvania Derby (G1) serves up a rematch among Medina Spirit, Hot Rod Charlie, and Midnight Bourbon, and the speedy trio drew next to each other in the Parx feature.

Pennsylvania Derby (G1) – Race 12 (5:49 p.m. ET)

Medina Spirit, the first past the post in the Kentucky Derby (G1), will break from post 9 in the 10-horse Penn Derby. Hot Rod Charlie, a close third to Medina Spirit in both the Robert B. Lewis (G3) and Kentucky Derby, is in post 7 Saturday. Right between them in post 8 is Midnight Bourbon, who has yet to finish in front of Hot Rod Charlie but has traded decisions with Medina Spirit.

Both Hot Rod Charlie and Midnight Bourbon have progressed since crossing swords with Medina Spirit on the Triple Crown trail. Hot Rod Charlie, a heroic runner-up to champion Essential Quality in the Belmont S. (G1), appeared to score a Grade 1 breakthrough in the July 17 Haskell S. (G1). But the Doug O’Neill sophomore was disqualified for badly hampering Midnight Bourbon, who clipped heels and nearly went down in a scary incident.

The Steve Asmussen-trained Midnight Bourbon bounced back from near-disaster at Monmouth to put up a terrific front-running display in the Aug. 28 Travers (G1), only succumbing grudgingly to Essential Quality by a neck. As a son of late-maturing Tiznow, Midnight Bourbon was likely not the finished article when runner-up to Hot Rod Charlie in the Louisiana Derby (G2) back in March. Nor did he have a fair shot against Medina Spirit in the Kentucky Derby, where he was a slow-starting sixth. Midnight Bourbon turned the tables on Medina Spirit next time in the Preakness (G1), where they placed second and third, respectively.

As his rivals went on to compete in the summer highlights, Medina Spirit went to the sidelines after Pimlico. The bombshell news of his testing positive for betamethasone following the Kentucky Derby has put him in danger of being stripped of his win, and trainer Bob Baffert was suspended for two years by Churchill Downs Inc.

A freshened Medina Spirit resurfaced with a wire-to-wire victory in the Aug. 29 Shared Belief S. at Del Mar. But the Penn Derby will provide a much higher-profile opportunity to restore his luster, if he can re-establish himself against top-class rivals and a few up-and-comers.

Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez is back aboard Medina Spirit, the 126-pound highweight. Hot Rod Charlie and Midnight Bourbon likewise keep their regular pilots, Flavien Prat and Ricardo Santana respectively, for the fascinating pace scenario.

The prospect of a hot tempo appeals to fellow Triple Crown veteran Keepmeinmind. Seventh in the Kentucky Derby and fourth in the Preakness, the Robertino Diodoro trainee was beaten only a half-length when third in the Ohio Derby (G3) and runner-up to Essential Quality in the Jim Dandy (G2). He could get no closer than fourth in the Travers, but the race shape and cutback to 1 1/8 miles could help, and he keeps Joel Rosario in the saddle.

Godolphin’s highly regarded Speaker’s Corner, who missed the Triple Crown trail due to injury, makes his stakes and two-turn debut for Bill Mott. The winner of a salty Belmont Park maiden last fall, the Street Sense colt picked up where he left off with a romp going seven furlongs in a Saratoga allowance. Jose Ortiz has the riding assignment as Speaker’s Corner stretches out.

Trainer Brad Cox’s bench is so deep that he relies on his third-best sophomore colt, Fulsome, with champion Essential Quality pointing for the Breeders’ Cup and Mandaloun on holiday. Like Mandaloun a Juddmonte homebred by Into Mischief, Fulsome comes off a last-to-first victory in the local prep, the Aug. 24 Smarty Jones (G3). He’s now won four of his past five, including the Oaklawn S. and Matt Winn (G3).

Gotham (G3) winner Weyburn, who missed narrowly to Mandaloun two back in Monmouth’s Pegasus S., was most recently fourth to Essential Quality and Keepmeinmind in the Jim Dandy. Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher is double-handed with Wood Memorial (G2) shocker Bourbonic, exiting a third in the West Virginia Derby (G3), and the streaking Americanrevolution, who’s routed state-breds in the New York Derby and Albany S. Pennsylvania-bred I Am Redeemed also ventures into open company after taking the Aug. 23 Storm Cat S. over the track.