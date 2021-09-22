Mr. Wireless, Warrant resume rivalry in Oklahoma Derby

Oklahoma Derby (G3) — Race 11 (9:11 p.m. ET)

The budding, cross-country rivalry between Mr. Wireless and Warrant continues on Sunday when the two three-year-olds square off in the $400,000 Oklahoma Derby (G3) at Remington Park.

The 1 1/8-mile Oklahoma Derby will mark the third meeting between the two over as many racetracks. Warrant got the upper hand by three parts of a length over a sloppy track in the May 31 Texas Derby at Lone Star Park, while Mr. Wireless turned the tables by 1 1/4 lengths in the Aug. 7 West Virginia Derby (G3) over a fast Mountaineer strip.

Mr. Wireless has been a consistent winner, taking four of his six starts, but Warrant has in his corner Brad Cox, who trained Owendale and Shared Sense to win the last two runnings of the Oklahoma Derby.

The most high-profile stakes winner in the field is Super Stock, who upset the Arkansas Derby (G1) last spring. However, the Dialed In colt went unplaced in the Kentucky Derby (G1), Texas Derby, and Iowa Derby before rebounding last time in the Ellis Park Derby.

The field of eight also includes recent St. Louis Derby victor Flash of Mischief; Team Merchants, fifth to Medina Spirit in the Shared Belief S. at Del Mar in his stakes debut; and the lightly-raced Defeater, second in a one-turn allowance at Saratoga last out following a six-month layoff.

Remington Park Oaks (G3) — Race 8 (7:33 p.m. ET)

Owning a similar 4-for-6 record as stablemate Mr. Wireless, Lovely Ride will enter the $200,000 Remington Park Oaks (G3) with a solid chance for trainer Bret Calhoun.

Although disappointing in her stakes debut, the July 7 Indiana Oaks (G3), following two blowout allowance wins, Lovely Ride rebounded last month with a wire-to-wire score in the Cathryn Sophia S. at Parx.

Steve Asmussen has entered the two prior graded stakes winners in the 1 1/16-mile Remington Park Oaks field. Fantasy (G3) heroine Pauline’s Pearl will be among the top betting choices, though she fell well short when placing in both the Iowa Oaks (G3) and Charles Town Oaks (G3).

The other is My Girl Red, who captured the Sorrento (G2) at Del Mar last summer. She’s generally performed poorly since, save a July 9 allowance win at Lone Star in her debut for the barn.

An intriguing stakes newcomer is Amendment Nineteen, who’s won once and placed second twice in three starts against overnight company.