North American Allowance Results Sept. 10

WO, 3RD, AOC, $65,370, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 9-10.

4—

PRIMO TOUCH, g, 6, Midas Touch (GB)–Mary’s Derby Rose, by Sightseeing. ($2,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Kirk Sutherland, B-JEOG Racing LLC (KY), T-Harold Ladouceur, J-Daisuke Fukumoto, $34,347.

3—

Malibu Mambo, c, 4, Point of Entry–Polyantha Rose, by Tiznow. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), $13,739.

1—

Royal Laser, g, 6, Giant Gizmo–Green Jewel, by Green Dancer. O-Goldmart Farms and Royal Laser Racing Inc, B-Richard Moylan (ON), $9,441.