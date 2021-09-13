North American Allowance Results Sept. 13

TDN, 3RD, ALW, $27,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-13.

FALCONS FURY, c, 3, Fed Biz–Need an Angel, by Pulpit. ($25,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Willow’s Green Stables, LLC, B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc (KY), T-David Wilson, Jr, J-Eddie Dominguez, $16,200.

Vasariano, g, 4, Bernardini–Versailles Song, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Cash, Norman L and Cash, Lola, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $5,400.

Most Sandisfactory, g, 4, The Factor–Pearl In The Sand (IRE), by Footstepsinthesand (GB). ($20,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $19,000 2020 FTMWIN). O-Puhl Stables LLC, B-Summerhill Farm (KY), $2,700.