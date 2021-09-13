North American Allowance Results Sept. 13

|PRX, 6TH, ALW, $52,090, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-13.
|1—
|SENIOR INVESTMENT, h, 7, Discreetly Mine–Plaid, by Deputy Commander. ($95,000 ’15 KEESEP; $95,000 2019 KEEAPR). O-Richard Malouf, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), T-Scott A. Lake, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $28,800.
|5—
|Dreams Untold, g, 4, Smarty Jones–Shootforthestars, by Seattle Slew. O-Someday Farm, B-Patricia L Chapman (PA), $13,440.
|6—
|Bird King, g, 4, Tiznow–Bird Legacy, by Mineshaft. O-Gregory Carlevale, B-Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (ft)
|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $50,612, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-13.
|1—
|DONTMESAWITHME, g, 4, Fast Anna–Paloma Mesa, by Sky Mesa. O-Jackson, Stephen G and Debbie, B-Dr Stephen G Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), T-Flint W. Stites, J-Jorge Luis Gonzalez, $28,800.
|3—
|Tringale, g, 6, Flat Out–Next Big Nothin’, by Forest Wildcat. ($35,000 ’15 FTKNOV; $42,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $135,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Norman Garnes, B-Red Diamond Bloodstock & Polo Green Stable (KY), $9,600.
|9—
|Fortheluvofbourbon, g, 4, Bourbon Courage–Nosubstituteforluv, by Not for Love. O-Smart Angle LLP, B-Hidden Acres 4-D Farm (PA), $7,392.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|DEL, 7TH, AOC, $42,250, 3YO/UP, A5FT, 9-13.
|2—
|XY SPEED, g, 5, First Samurai–Paloma P, by Any Given Saturday. ($16,000 ’17 KEESEP; $125,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-M and M Racing (Mike Sisk), B-Monticule (KY), T-Steve Klesaris, J-John Bisono, $25,200.
|9—
|Gins and Tins, g, 5, Scat Daddy–High Walden, by El Gran Senor. ($250,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Larry Metz, B-Petaluma Bloodstock (KY), $8,400.
|6—
|A Song for Arch, g, 7, Songandaprayer–La Belle Bear, by Arch. O-Menard, Larry J and Menard, Katherine, B-Larry Joseph Menard (LA), $4,620.
|Winning Time: :57 2/5 (gd)
|IND, 2ND, ALW, $41,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 9-13.
|4—
|KINGOFTHERAINBOW, g, 3, Blueskiesnrainbows–Queenlasefa, by Sefapiano. O-Bad Boy Racing LLC, B-Paul H Adkins (IN), T-Tianna Richardville, J-Santo Sanjur, $24,600.
|5—
|Cielo Blu, g, 3, Blueskiesnrainbows–Ms. Cat Princess, by Cat Doctor. O-Tc Racing Stable, B and B Stables, LLC and Red Shed Thoroughbred LLC, B-TC Racing Stable (IN), $8,200.
|6—
|Cowboys Can’t Cry, g, 3, Victor’s Cry–Ten Lil Cowgirls, by Cowboy Cal. O-Arven P Holden, B-Jay J Holden & Arven P Holden (IN), $4,100.
|Winning Time: 1:46 (ft)
|IND, 5TH, AOC, $36,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 9-13.
|10—
|FIRESIDE KITTEN, f, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Dearest Girl (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). O-Murphy, Bruce, Allen, Jay, McDonald, Alan and Southwest Racing Stables, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $21,600.
|11—
|Bernadette the Jet, f, 4, American Pharoah–Saint Bernadette, by Saint Ballado. ($425,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Robert J Slack, B-Robert B Tillyer/Dr Chet Blackey/Zayat Stables, LLC (KY), $7,200.
|6—
|Dance Recital, f, 4, War Front–Gold Medal Dancer, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($55,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-La Nora, LLC, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $3,600.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (fm)
|TDN, 4TH, ALW, $35,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-13.
|2—
|FRONT CIRCLE, f, 3, Shakin It Up–Atlantic Zip, by Stormy Atlantic. ($3,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Friess, Linda and Bookman, Donald, B-Daniel J Yates & Patricia J Yates (OH), T-Donald C. Bookman, J-Alexander Bendezu, $21,420.
|3—
|Attitude, f, 3, Daredevil–E. Judith, by E Dubai. O-The Real Don Dadas, LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $7,140.
|5—
|Kist, f, 4, Overanalyze–Kissy Suzuki, by Summer Bird. O-Kromer, Gail and Heyman, Eric J, B-Gail Kromer & Eric Heyman (OH), $3,570.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|PRX, 8TH, ALW, $35,500, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 9-13.
|7—
|INSPIRED OPTIONS, g, 4, Bullsbay–Spunky Sparrow, by Attorney. ($18,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-S D Trading, B-Scott Bunker & Cynthia Bartkowski (PA), T-J. Guadalupe Guerrero, J-Frankie Pennington, $21,000.
|5—
|Stay Hydrated, g, 4, Stay Thirsty–Zip Runner, by City Zip. O-Edward M Ridge, B-Donald L Brown Jr (PA), $7,000.
|1—
|Nine Toe Johnny, c, 3, Paynter–Pathologist, by Gone West. ($6,000 ’18 KEENOV; $12,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-William C O’Neill, B-Dale N Krapf (PA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $28,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-13.
|5—
|BARITONE, g, 6, Uncle Mo–Sweet Symphony, by A.P. Indy. O-Premier Stables Unlimited, B-Kinsman Farm (KY), T-Nabu Morales, J-Alexander Chavez, $17,100.
|3—
|Latin Spice, g, 3, Buffum–Spanish Dream, by Sharp Humor. ($10,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-DaCosta, Jason and Calypso Stable, B-Sergio Gomez (MD), $5,700.
|4—
|Time to Shoot, g, 4, Elusive Hour–Charlies Fire, by Fire Blitz. O-Emerson Equistions LLC and Bestard, Brian, B-Felicia Campbell (MI), $2,850.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (ft)
|TDN, 3RD, ALW, $27,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-13.
|3—
|FALCONS FURY, c, 3, Fed Biz–Need an Angel, by Pulpit. ($25,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Willow’s Green Stables, LLC, B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc (KY), T-David Wilson, Jr, J-Eddie Dominguez, $16,200.
|5—
|Vasariano, g, 4, Bernardini–Versailles Song, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Cash, Norman L and Cash, Lola, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $5,400.
|6—
|Most Sandisfactory, g, 4, The Factor–Pearl In The Sand (IRE), by Footstepsinthesand (GB). ($20,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $19,000 2020 FTMWIN). O-Puhl Stables LLC, B-Summerhill Farm (KY), $2,700.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (ft)
|FL, 8TH, ALW, $25,750, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 9-13.
|7—
|DR. MARBOOZ, g, 4, Bourbon Courage–Ave Ravina, by Southern Image. O-Sisu Racing Stables, B-Carolyn Karlson (NY), T-Kathleen Mastin, J-Rodolfo Ignacio, $15,540.
|5—
|Jacoba, c, 3, Laoban–Yankee Bright, by Elusive Quality. ($2,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $20,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Brooke Ficarella, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (NY), $5,180.
|6—
|Dancers for Token, g, 5, Big Brown–Token Bay, by Gold Token. O-Glas-Tipp Stable, B-Glas-Tipp Stable LLC (NY), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (gd)
|TDN, 6TH, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, 1M 40Y, 9-13.
|1—
|ZALINSKY, g, 3, Cairo Prince–My Indian, by Indian Charlie. O-Richard Zielinski, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Richard Zielinski, J-Alexander Chavez, $15,300.
|5—
|Dawn West, g, 3, Thoreau–Dawn Princess, by Polish Numbers. O-Willow’s Green Stables, LLC, B-Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (CA), $5,100.
|2—
|Valeroso, g, 3, Uncaptured–The U, by Speightstown. ($8,500 2020 OBSJAN). O-Urieta’s Racing Stable and Quinteros, Delia, B-Miller Racing LLC (FL), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|FL, 6TH, ALW, $25,300, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 9-13.
|4—
|NUEVA YORK, g, 5, Flatter–Pondside, by Forestry. O-Ivery Sisters Racing, B-Off The Hook Partners LLC (NY), T-Stacy Torelli, J-Jose Baez, $15,540.
|1—
|Fitzpatrick, c, 3, Flashback–Evil Attitude, by Eurosilver. O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Windylea Farm-New York LLC (MN), $4,580.
|2—
|Invaluable Will, g, 5, Willcox Inn–Valuable Lady, by Value Plus. O-Debra A Breed, B-Willcox Inn Syndicate & Ronald Breed (NY), $2,849.
|Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (gd)
|EMD, 9TH, ALW, $24,960, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-12.
|3—
|DAFFODIL SWEET, f, 4, Ministers Wild Cat–Easy On My Heart, by Lion Heart. ($16,000 ’18 BESOCT). O-One Horse Will Do Corporation and Shimizu, Steve, B-Michael Terry (CA), T-Chris Stenslie, J-Juan M. Gutierrez, $13,613.
|6—
|Dontkissntell, m, 6, Rosberg–Low Key Affair, by Vying Victor. O-K D Thoroughbreds, B-Wendy Kruger (BC), $4,950.
|1—
|Galileta, f, 4, Amira’s Prince (IRE)–Dreamingofleta, by Rahy. O-Scott Herbertson, B-Charles Weston & Maritza Weston (FL), $3,713.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|FL, 4TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 9-13.
|6—
|CLARA’S GONE WEST, m, 7, Roaring Fever–Breakers West, by Rodeo. O-Debra A Breed, B-Debra A Breed (NY), T-Debra A. Breed, J-Harry Hernandez, $14,400.
|2—
|Mind of Gold, f, 4, Tale of Ekati–Bitter Gold, by Midas Eyes. ($30,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Valente, Roddy J, Alfred, Richard and Nicholas, Michael, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), $4,800.
|3—
|Dosage and Mimosas, m, 8, Bustin Stones–Parsippany, by Outflanker. O-Zachary Passaretti, B-Dr Zachary Passaretti (NY), $2,400.
|Winning Time: 1:06 (gd)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 9-13.
|7—
|ROSE E HOLIDAY, f, 3, Exaggerator–Fair Rose, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($85,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Anthony M Perri, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-James T. Ryerson, J-Harry Hernandez, $13,680.
|1—
|Della Lute, f, 4, Midnight Lute–Brandala, by Compliance. O-Goodwin Farms, LaMotta, Guy, Dempsey, Thomas A and Three Percent Gang, B-Goodwin Farm (NY), $5,160.
|6—
|Willow Grove, f, 3, Summer Front–Army Brat, by General Quarters. O-Jeffery Ficarella, B-Robert Hickey (NY), $2,580.
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (gd)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $22,610, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 9-12.
|4—
|RUSH TO THE CASTLE, g, 5, Windsor Castle–B’s Wild Rush, by Wild Rush. O-Top Notch Racing, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), T-Michael E. Jones, Jr., J-Luciano Hernandez, $13,804.
|3—
|Baytown Bear, g, 3, Upstart–And You Can, by Istan. O-McEntee Racing, Inc and Robinson, Chris, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $4,760.
|1—
|Bankx Turbo, g, 5, Turbo Compressor–Lady Untouchable, by Untuttable. O-Virginia Demczyk, B-Mighty White Stallion LLC (FL), $2,380.
|Winning Time: 1:06 (ft)
