North American Allowance Results Sept. 14

ALB, 8TH, ALW, $37,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-13.

TIGHT FITTIN JEANS, f, 4, Shame On Charlie–Curvy Kitten, by Ministers Wild Cat. O-Green, Greg, Green, Delinda M and O’Connor, Corie, B-Greg Green & DeLinda Green (NM), T-Greg Green, J-Enrique Portillo Gomez, $21,830.

Let It Roll, m, 5, Roll Hennessy Roll–Verily, by Mr. Greeley. O-B4 Farms, LLC, B-R D Hubbard (NM), $7,400.

Peggy B Fast, m, 5, Mr. Gold Mover–Oh So Grand, by Grand Reward. O-Rust, Terri and Henderson, Charles C, B-Mike Rust, Peggy B Rust & CharlesHenderson (NM), $3,700.