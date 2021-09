North American Allowance Results Sept. 15

IND, 4TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-15.

2—

IDEA MAN, g, 4, Strong Mandate–Rose Run, by Will’s Way. O-McCrary, Fred D and Neil, B-Fred McCrary & Neil McCrary (IN), T-Joseph D. Davis, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $24,000.

1—

Rich Kingdom, g, 4, Sky Kingdom–Spy Girl, by Discreet Cat. O-Riley, Donna and Riley, Carter, B-Donna Jean Garard (IN), $8,000.

7—

Thedevilsalgorithm, g, 4, Algorithms–No Little Angel, by Lord Carson. O-Spooky Hollow Racing, Inc, B-Spooky Hollow Racing, Inc (IN), $4,000.