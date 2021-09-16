North American Allowance Results Sept. 16

|CD, 7TH, AOC, $132,476, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 9-16.
|8—
|ITS COLD IN DEHERE, m, 5, Ice Box–Suee’s Here, by Dehere. O-Rinato, Peter M and Cardinal Hill Racing, B-Dr T A Morrison (KY), T-Norm W. Casse, J-Florent Geroux, $77,380.
|2—
|Audrey’s Time, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Unforgotten, by Northern Afleet. ($185,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Woodford Thoroughbred (KY), $26,800.
|1—
|Funnybet, f, 4, Palace–Summer of Fun, by Include. ($40,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lichtefeld, Paul A and Stewart, Jack D, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $13,400.
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (ft)
|CD, 6TH, ALW, $126,713, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 9-16.
|4—
|SOUNION, g, 4, Liam’s Map–Uno Mas Promesa, by Macho Uno. ($360,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Town and Country Racing, LLC, B-Town and Country Horse Farms, LLC,Pollock Farms & Hugh Owen (KY), T-Brian A. Lynch, J-Mitchell Murrill, $73,420.
|7—
|Flags Up, g, 3, Honor Code–Chorale, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Rocket Ship Racing, LLC, Baker, Candie A, Angel Wings, LLC, Goetzinger, Lester and Goetzinger, Michelle, B-Sanford R Robertson (KY), $25,400.
|5—
|Speitful Sam, g, 3, Speightster–Superior Storm, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Jac Mac Stable LLC, B-Jack Dickerson (KY), $12,700.
|Winning Time: 1:16 3/5 (ft)
|BEL, 8TH, AOC, $94,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 9-16.
|2—
|TEMPLE, g, 5, Temple City–Desant, by Quiet American. ($75,000 ’17 FTKTRF). O-Flying P Stable, B-Mark Toothaker & Dan White (KY), T-Thomas Morley, J-John R. Velazquez, $51,700.
|6—
|Kinenos, c, 4, Empire Maker–Stellaris, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($225,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Anstu Stables, Inc, B-T F VanMeter (KY), $18,800.
|1—
|Value Engineering, h, 5, Lemon Drop Kid–Frozen Treat, by Dynaformer. ($250,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-DJ Stable, LLC (KY), $11,280.
|Winning Time: :00 (fm)
|BEL, 6TH, AOC, $92,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 9-16.
|8—
|ADELAIDE MISS, f, 3, Vancouver (AUS)–Miss Judged, by E Dubai. ($23,000 ’18 KEENOV; $4,200 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Respect the Valleys, LLC, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), T-Brittany T. Russell, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $50,600.
|9—
|Evvie Jets, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Natchez Trace, by Consolidator. ($75,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Team D, B-Farfellow Farms Ltd (KY), $18,400.
|3—
|Messidor (IRE), f, 3, Vadamos (FR)–Pyrenean Queen (IRE), by Zoffany (IRE). (28,000EUR ’19 GOFORB). O-Blue Devil Racing Stable (Holliday), B-Fairway Thoroughbreds (IRE), $11,040.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (fm)
|LRL, 2ND, ALW, $61,440, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 9-16.
|3—
|GOLDEN CAN, f, 4, Golden Lad–Sydney Speaks, by Lion Hearted. O-Smith, Jr, James C and Elamri, Hassan, B-Hassan Elamri (MD), T-Hassan Elamri, J-Jevian Toledo, $33,120.
|9—
|Behind the Couch, m, 5, Awesome Again–Tapitbythesea, by Tapit. ($100,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Taylor, Kenneth and Salzman, Sr John E, B-Tammy Robert Klimasewski (NY), $9,600.
|8—
|Chromeplated Heart, f, 3, Kantharos–Crysta’s Court, by Silent Name (JPN). O-Jayson R Horner, B-Jayson Horner (KY), $4,800.
|Winning Time: 1:02 2/5 (fm)
|LRL, 9TH, AOC, $59,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 9-16.
|1—
|BUNTING, m, 5, Bandbox–Oriental River, by Orientate. O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Hillwood Stables, LCC (MD), T-Rodney Jenkins, J-Xavier Perez, $35,880.
|2—
|Margie’s Heaven, f, 4, Golden Lad–Margaret Mary, by Dance With Ravens. O-Sola Dei Gloria Stable, B-Michael Terry Shane (MD), $11,960.
|6—
|Tara’s Talent, m, 5, Talent Search–Graemy, by Graeme Hall. O-Hardesty Stables, B-Glenn E Brok LLC (PA), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $51,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-16.
|3—
|MISTER LUIGI, c, 3, Ghostzapper–Getback Time, by Gilded Time. ($14,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Lugamo Racing Stable LLC, B-Arindel (FL), T-Antonio Sano, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $31,100.
|9—
|Vinnie Van Go, g, 5, J P’s Gusto–Van Brit, by Van Nistelrooy. ($5,500 2018 OBSJUN). O-Kevin A Dole, B-Brent Fernung, Crystal Fernung & JoseLucio Mendoza Servin (FL), $10,660.
|2—
|Handsome Prince, g, 4, Handsome Mike–Princess Biagi, by Quaker Ridge. O-Ernesto Ochoa, B-Just For Fun Stable Inc (FL), $5,560.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (gd)
|GP, 5TH, AOC, $50,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-16.
|2—
|LORILOUPIES, f, 4, Rattlesnake Bridge–Nina’s Gift, by Victory Gallop. O-Team Hanley and Braverman, Paul, B-Max Ubide (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Edgard J. Zayas, $31,900.
|6—
|Simplify (ARG), f, 4, Zensational–Siambretta (ARG), by Candy Ride (ARG). O-San Jose De Ecuador and Luis Duco Stables Inc, B-La Pasion (ARG), $9,900.
|5—
|Nacho Mama, m, 5, Brethren–Horah for Bailey, by Doneraile Court. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $6,100.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (sy)
|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $47,600, 3YO/UP, A1 1/16MT, 9-16.
|3—
|BELTWAY BOB, g, 7, Baltimore Bob–Freeway Fun, by Awesome Again. O-Gregory L Wilson, B-Robert Gerczak (MD), T-Gregory L. Wilson, J-Jorge Ruiz, $24,000.
|11—
|Depository, g, 3, Mosler–Moon Valley, by Malibu Moon. O-Hope H Jones, B-Hope H Jones (MD), $8,000.
|8—
|Benny Havens, c, 4, Outflanker–Saucy Countess, by Tabasco Cat. ($1,500 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Anthony Aguirre, Jr, B-Little Man Farm (MD), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (fm)
|IND, 2ND, AOC, $42,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 9-15.
|5—
|BAYOU CAT, g, 4, Turbo Compressor–Jennys Royalpurple, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Cathi Jones, B-Cathi Diane Jones (IN), T-Tim Eggleston, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $25,200.
|6—
|Toss of Fate, g, 5, Shanghai Bobby–Pay the Toll, by Repriced. O-Greenhill Racing Stables, Inc, B-Sherri Greenhill (IN), $8,400.
|2—
|Jova, g, 6, Holiday Promise–Opata, by Indian Charlie. O-Matt Kwiatkowski, B-Ledgelands Farm LLC, Andrew Ritter &Jose Luis Espinoza (IN), $4,200.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (gd)
|IND, 6TH, ALW, $41,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 9-16.
|4—
|QUICK AND EASY, f, 3, What Now–Wife in the Wind, by Street Hero. O-Wright, Don R and Wright, Pepper, B-Don R Wright (IN), T-Joseph D. Davis, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $24,600.
|1—
|Miss Fort, f, 3, Fort Prado–Littlemisschoochoo, by Silver Train. O-Denis Cluley, B-Denis Cluley & Cathie Cluley (IN), $8,200.
|8—
|Secret Sadie, f, 4, Santiva–Secret Tryst, by Sea of Secrets. O-Andrew C Brown, B-Andy Brown (IN), $4,100.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (ft)
|CBY, 2ND, AOC, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 9-16.
|10—
|CINCO STAR, g, 6, Three Hour Nap–Five Star Swank, by Five Star Day. O-John Mentz, B-John Mentz (MN), T-McLean Robertson, J-Alonso Quinonez, $26,400.
|9—
|Tin Badge, g, 6, The Deputy (IRE)–Addy Annie, by Posse. O-Georgie Stuart, B-MAMAS Thoroughbreds, LLC (IA), $6,000.
|7—
|Two by Two, g, 4, New Year’s Day–Two Bayme, by Include. O-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $3,000.
|Winning Time: :00 (fm)
|IND, 4TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-15.
|2—
|IDEA MAN, g, 4, Strong Mandate–Rose Run, by Will’s Way. O-McCrary, Fred D and Neil, B-Fred McCrary & Neil McCrary (IN), T-Joseph D. Davis, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $24,000.
|1—
|Rich Kingdom, g, 4, Sky Kingdom–Spy Girl, by Discreet Cat. O-Riley, Donna and Riley, Carter, B-Donna Jean Garard (IN), $8,000.
|7—
|Thedevilsalgorithm, g, 4, Algorithms–No Little Angel, by Lord Carson. O-Spooky Hollow Racing, Inc, B-Spooky Hollow Racing, Inc (IN), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (gd)
|DEL, 6TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 9-16.
|6—
|FREE TO FLY, m, 5, Wilburn–Market At Midday, by Yonaguska. ($5,000 ’16 KEENOV; $35,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Ron Hendrickson, B-McEntee Bloodstock & Racing,LLC & Ikhana Farm (KY), T-Kathleen O’Connell, J-Paco Lopez, $24,000.
|3—
|Kashan, f, 4, Khozan–Unwooed, by Dixie Union. ($15,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $140,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Delancey Stable LLC and Angelinos Racing LLC, B-Brent Fernung, Crystal Fernung, Mike Sebastian Jr & Mike Sebastian (FL), $8,000.
|4—
|Donnybrook Girl, f, 3, Street Sense–Special Thanks, by Broken Vow. ($22,000 ’19 KEESEP; $80,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Brittingham, Robert, Wasserson, James and Bisso, Jr, Louis A, B-Jeff Treadway (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:05 (ft)
|IND, 4TH, AOC, $39,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 9-16.
|4—
|CANDY STORE, g, 5, Twirling Candy–Zucchini Flower, by Flower Alley. O-Reavis, Michael L and Fraterrigo, Gregory J, B-Albert Frassetto (KY), T-Michael L. Reavis, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $23,400.
|5—
|Contact Tracing, g, 3, Itsmyluckyday–Gatorize, by Exploit. O-Pamela Brickley Hann, B-Gessler Racing, LLC (KY), $7,800.
|6—
|Truculent, c, 4, Raison d’Etat–Raver, by Tiznow. O-Contreras Stable Inc, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $3,900.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $38,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 9-16.
|4—
|MOVES LIKE ALI, g, 7, Maclean’s Music–Jensens Score, by Even the Score. ($20,000 ’14 KEENOV; $100,000 ’15 FTKJUL; $175,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Morlona Racing LLC, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), T-Nabu Morales, J-David J. Haldar, $23,100.
|1—
|Altissimo, g, 8, Noble Causeway–Great Goin Rose, by Albert the Great. O-Lavrich, Nancy and Zielinski, Ronald, B-Nancy J Lavrich & Niknar Farm, LLC (OH), $7,700.
|3—
|Liberate, g, 4, Gemologist–Southern Silence, by Dixie Union. O-Winstar Farm LLC, Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, and Lewis, Michael, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 7TH, ALW, $38,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 9-16.
|1—
|FIGHTING ZELDA, f, 3, Texas Red–Fighting Xena, by Noble Causeway. O-Robert J Hunt, B-Robert J Hunt (IN), T-Ethan W. West, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $22,800.
|7—
|Revs Run, f, 3, Medal Count–Sweet Reveille, by Suave. O-Pine Tree Thoroughbred LLC, B-Pine Tree Thoroughbreds LLC (IN), $7,600.
|3—
|Swift Temple, f, 3, Temple City–Swift Closer, by Closing Argument. O-Jim Edgar, B-Jim Edgar (IN), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 6TH, AOC, $38,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 9-15.
|2—
|BOCA BOY, g, 3, Prospective–Baliwink, by Gimmeawink. O-Kenneth E Fishbein, B-Carol Hershe (FL), T-Cheryl Winebaugh, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $22,800.
|1—
|Keepin It Classy, g, 5, Stay Thirsty–Ginny’s Classic, by Sky Classic. O-Nancy C Winchel, B-Nancy Winchel (KY), $7,600.
|3—
|Tale of Fame, g, 6, Caleb’s Posse–Immortal Fame, by Tale of the Cat. O-Robert A Ray, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (ft)
|IND, 3RD, AOC, $37,440, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 9-16.
|1—
|CURRENT CLIMATE, f, 3, Raison d’Etat–Mullins Bay, by Speightstown. ($2,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Brogden, Carrie L and Elliott Racing, LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Michelle L. Elliott, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $21,600.
|6—
|Fouette, f, 3, Nyquist–Allez Marie, by Unbridled’s Song. ($400,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Stud TNT and Lady Sheila Stable, B-1 0stud TNT Llc (KY), $7,200.
|2—
|Verry Amelia, f, 3, Verrazano–Flor de Amelia, by Cape Town. O-Rancho Monarca, LLC, B-Rancho Monarca, LLC (IN), $5,040.
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (ft)
|ALB, 9TH, ALW, $36,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-16.
|3—
|BLUE BLAZES WHO, f, 4, Quinton’s Gold–Silverup, by Prenup. O-Bean, Scott R and Masek, James D, B-Sam E Stevens & Sammy L Stevens (NM), T-Bennie L. Woolley, Jr., J-Francisco Amparan, $20,996.
|8—
|Atill I Chime, f, 3, Attila’s Storm–Pocketfullachime, by Chimes Band. O-Amestoy, Jr, Pierre Jean and Leslie A, B-Pierre Amestoy & Leslie Amestoy (NM), $7,240.
|4—
|Awesome Walker, f, 4, Delhomme–Social Event, by Event of the Year. O-Hall, Richard and Gilding, John B, B-Richardson Brothers (NM), $3,620.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $36,200, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 9-15.
|3—
|BOASTER, h, 5, Creative Cause–Kvell, by More Than Ready. O-Huntertown Farm LLC, B-Heinz Joseph Steinmann (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $21,642.
|4—
|V. I. P. Ticket, h, 5, Windsor Castle–Touring Hong Kong, by Cherokee’s Boy. O-ARD Racing Stables, B-Dr Alexandro Rubim Dias (MD), $7,214.
|5—
|William and Mary, g, 6, Windsor Castle–Demay, by Dehere. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $3,607.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (sy)
|EVD, 8TH, ALW, $35,500, 3YO/UP, 5F, 9-15.
|8—
|VIOLENT WAYS, g, 6, Violence–Plus One, by Bluegrass Cat. ($85,000 ’15 KEENOV; $100,000 2017 ESLTYO). O-Jeff L Delhomme, B-Coteau Grove Farms (LA), T-Jeff Delhomme, J-Pedro L. Cotto, Jr., $21,300.
|1—
|Wild Bert, g, 7, Time Bandit–Wild Bertie, by Wild Rush. O-Gerald L Averett, Jr, B-Margie K Averett (LA), $7,100.
|3—
|May Hour, g, 5, Half Ours–May Ide, by Ide. ($1,100 ’17 ESLOCT; $7,000 2018 ESLTYO). O-Robbins, Ray and Nobles, Kevin, B-Lee Young Farm (LA), $3,905.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (sy)
|PID, 7TH, AOC, $34,460, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-16.
|9—
|DISCO DEANO, g, 4, Verrazano–Nurse Disco, by Disco Rico. ($36,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-M Anthony Ferraro, B-Joe di Rico (NY), T-M. Anthony Ferraro, J-Addiel J. Ayala, $20,400.
|7—
|Race Driver, g, 4, Distorted Humor–Driven, by Forestry. ($290,000 2019 OBSJUN; $15,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Chappell Racing, LLC, B-Russell L Reineman Stable, Inc (KY), $6,800.
|1—
|Samay, g, 6, Tizway–Tequila Lana, by Cobra King. O-Michael A LeCesse, B-Michael LeCesse (NY), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
|PID, 7TH, AOC, $34,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 9-15.
|4—
|FORGOTTEN PEACE, m, 5, Jersey Town–Universal Peace (JPN), by Sunday Silence. O-Girten, Tim, Mazzocco, Marc and Magee, Pete, B-Lannister Holdings LLC, Don Brown &Nancy Sexton (OK), T-Tim Girten, J-Scott Spieth, $21,600.
|2—
|Twila Mae, f, 4, New Year’s Day–Kitten’s House, by Kitten’s Joy. ($5,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Rice Racing, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $7,200.
|6—
|Our Little Jewel, f, 4, Hat Trick (JPN)–Yourmajestyscrown, by Indian Charlie. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $3,600.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (ft)
|CT, 5TH, AOC, $33,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 9-15.
|6—
|DAZZLE ME, m, 5, Flat Out–Distinct Sparkle, by With Distinction. ($17,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-John C Kenworthy, B-Preston Stables LLC (KY), T-Mike E. Butts, J-Ramon Maldonado, $20,460.
|2—
|Lady Macho, m, 5, Mucho Macho Man–Wabanaki, by Indian Charlie. ($50,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $22,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-John C Kenworthy, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $6,600.
|1—
|Bridging the Gap, m, 5, Fiber Sonde–Seetsang, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-John D McKee, B-Don E Cain (KY), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:27 (sy)
|CBY, 9TH, AOC, $31,285, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 9-15.
|11—
|RIVERBOAT GAMBLER, g, 6, Justin Phillip–Eye Candy Annie, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($100,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Sanderson Stables LLC, B-Jennifer Kaak &Thoroughbreds By Design, LLC (KY), T-Bruce Sanderson, J-Israel Hernandez, $18,600.
|9—
|Crime Spree, g, 3, Fort Larned–Kissin Kim, by Yes It’s True. O-Heitzmann, Mike and Prunzik, Jeff, B-Adena Springs (KY), $5,000.
|1—
|Dried Pepper, g, 3, Govenor Charlie–Unbridled Meeting, by Red Bullet. ($19,500 ’19 ARZNOV). O-Jason Totaram, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $2,500.
|Winning Time: 1:15 2/5 (ft)
|AP, 8TH, AOC, $31,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 9-16.
|3—
|MAJOR WAGER, g, 4, Peppered Cat–Flower Hill, by Bertrando. O-Martin, Perry and Martin, Denise, B-Denise Martin (KY), T-Anna Meah, J-Rocco Bowen, $18,600.
|9—
|Star of Kodiak, g, 5, Ready’s Image–Gal from Dixie, by Dixieland Heat. O-Brockmeyer Racing Stables LLC, B-Niknar Farm, LLC (KY), $6,200.
|1—
|Kennesaw, g, 3, Commissioner–Cry the Blues, by Bluegrass Cat. ($23,000 ’18 KEENOV; $55,000 ’19 KEESEP; $175,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Carolyn Wilson, B-Brent Harris & Beth Harris (KY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (fm)
|AP, 5TH, ALW, $31,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 9-16.
|5—
|IOYA AGAIN, g, 6, Fort Prado–Ioya Two, by Lord at War (ARG). O-Team Block, B-Team Block (IL), T-Chris M. Block, J-Declan Carroll, $18,600.
|4—
|Paddy’s House, g, 3, Paddy O’Prado–House of Sole, by Limehouse. O-Scarlet Stable, B-Scarlet Stable (IL), $6,200.
|6—
|Iwillpersevere, g, 5, Archarcharch–Moonlight Escapade, by Lion Heart. O-Michael L Slager, B-Mike L Slager (IL), $3,410.
|Winning Time: :00 (fm)
|CT, 2ND, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 9-15.
|5—
|ROCK BREAK, g, 4, Windsor Castle–Rocky’s Angel, by Rock Slide. O-AB Racing LLC, B-Judith A Grams & Timothy C Grams (WV), T-Wade S. Sanderson, J-Fredy Peltroche, $18,480.
|1—
|Bear’s Estate, g, 4, Real Estate–Bear’slittlebeauty, by Copelan Too. O-Jamie D Collyer, B-Elex Dale Bowman & christine bowman white (WV), $6,160.
|4—
|C R’s Mandate, g, 3, Strong Mandate–Malibu Baby, by Malibu Moon. O-Kenneth L Brown, B-maurice f casey III (WV), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :53 (ft)
|PEN, 1ST, ALW, $30,652, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 9-15.
|4—
|MS TEEK, m, 6, Munnings–Twenty Four Carat, by Gold Spring (ARG). O-Short Straw Stable, B-Frances Hartwell (PA), T-Flint W. Stites, J-Julio A. Hernandez, $18,960.
|5—
|Remain Anonymous, f, 4, Tapiture–Secret Witness, by Tiznow. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Levengood, Alexander R, B-Horseshoe Valley Equine Center LLC (PA), $6,320.
|2—
|Cartouche, f, 4, Liam’s Map–Garnet Crystals, by Lion Heart. ($105,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Main Line Racing Stable, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: :59 1/5 (ft)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $30,520, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-15.
|1—
|RON DON SCORESE, g, 4, Normandy Invasion–Siege, by Malibu Moon. O-Golden Flame Racing, B-Hope Hill Farm (PA), T-Timothy C. Kreiser, J-Jorge L. Vargas, Jr., $20,160.
|3—
|Here’s Waldo, g, 3, Super Saver–Accelebrate, by Northern Afleet. ($13,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Peter Kazamias, B-TLC Thoroughbreds LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (NY), $5,600.
|2—
|Brown Eyed Boy, g, 5, Big Brown–Regal Ruby, by Rubiano. ($42,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Pewter Stable, B-Daniel J Burke (NY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (gd)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-16.
|2—
|READY MY WAY, c, 3, More Than Ready–Dontgetinmyway, by Machiavellian. ($5,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Juana Lopez, B-Shane Doyle, Penny McCarthy &More Than Ready Syndicate (KY), T-Ray Vernino, J-David J. Haldar, $15,300.
|1—
|Chaco Spirit, g, 3, Adios Charlie–Popularafterschool, by Gulch. ($10,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Allan M Johnson, B-Helen Y Painter & Shirley I Gay (FL), $5,100.
|4—
|Stay Thirsty Amigo, c, 4, Stay Thirsty–Capitol View, by Sports View. ($45,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Samuel Klein, Jr, B-Equus Farm (KY), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|ARP, 4TH, ALW, $16,500, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 9-16.
|5—
|TULSA TIME, c, 2, Tulsa Te–Miss Castelli, by Indian Charlie. O-Vicchrilli, Russell and McGregor, Lynne M, B-Russell Vicchrilli (CO), T-Russell Vicchrilli, J-Mike T. Luark, $9,900.
|3—
|Tricky Lee, g, 2, Tonalist–Auntie Martha, by War Pass. ($13,000 ’20 ARZNOV). O-Eli Diamant, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), $3,300.
|4—
|Quicktrip Van, g, 2, Zip Quik–Blissful Trip, by Trippi. O-Bill Vanlandingham, B-Menoken Farms & Bill Vanlandingham (CO), $1,650.
|Winning Time: 1:05 (ft)
|HST, 4TH, ALW, $16,380, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 9-16.
|5—
|HOME RUN GUY, g, 4, Bakken–Notis Her, by Stephanotis. (C$50,000 ’18 BRCSEP). O-Century Plaza Stable, B-Charles Harris, Patricia Marini (BC), T-Carl Lausten, J-Antonio Ambrosio Reyes, $9,584.
|4—
|Smart Lad, g, 3, Kitten’s Joy–Smart Trade, by Smart Strike. ($19,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-George Gilbert, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $3,485.
|2—
|He’s Relentless, g, 4, Lent–Tempered Steel, by Tempered Appeal. O-Nite and Day Stable and Todd, Joanne, B-Nite & Day Stable (BC), $1,743.
|Winning Time: 1:17 (ft)
|ASD, 7TH, ALW, $12,599, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-15.
|1—
|MIDNIGHT SALUTE, g, 3, Midnight Lute–Holiday Moon, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($35,000 ’18 KEENOV; $3,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Brown, Shelley, Holburn, Steve, Belle, Cristina C and Brown, Dean, B-Hill n Dale Farm, Jay Ar Dee Stables &TCR Ranch (KY), T-Shelley Brown, J-Jorge Carreno, $7,091.
|6—
|Call the Cops, g, 3, Vengeful Wildcat–Agolo Bynoe, by Successful Appeal. O-Hughes, Dr Betty, B-Dr Betty Hughes (MB), $2,789.
|4—
|Orange Theory, f, 3, First Dude–Chippi, by Trippi. ($3,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Brown, Shelley, Anderson, Scott and Warner, Harvey, B-William P Sorren (FL), $1,182.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
