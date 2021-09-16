North American Allowance Results Sept. 16

ASD, 7TH, ALW, $12,599, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-15.

1—

MIDNIGHT SALUTE, g, 3, Midnight Lute–Holiday Moon, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($35,000 ’18 KEENOV; $3,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Brown, Shelley, Holburn, Steve, Belle, Cristina C and Brown, Dean, B-Hill n Dale Farm, Jay Ar Dee Stables &TCR Ranch (KY), T-Shelley Brown, J-Jorge Carreno, $7,091.

6—

Call the Cops, g, 3, Vengeful Wildcat–Agolo Bynoe, by Successful Appeal. O-Hughes, Dr Betty, B-Dr Betty Hughes (MB), $2,789.

4—

Orange Theory, f, 3, First Dude–Chippi, by Trippi. ($3,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Brown, Shelley, Anderson, Scott and Warner, Harvey, B-William P Sorren (FL), $1,182.