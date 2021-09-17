North American Allowance Results Sept. 17

|CD, 9TH, AOC, $134,901, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 9-17.
|6—
|COLONELSDARKTEMPER, h, 7, Colonel John–Sweet Temper, by Stormy Atlantic. ($35,000 ’15 FTKOCT). O-FAS Racing, B-Hargus Sexton & Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm, LLC (KY), T-Joe Sharp, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $77,380.
|4—
|Allege, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Out for Revenge, by Bernardini. ($375,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Hovitz, Chuck, Voss, Gene A and Detmar, Wayne, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $26,800.
|1—
|Beau Luminarie, g, 5, I Want Revenge–Belle Noelle, by Scrimshaw. O-Linda S Pavey, B-Linda S Pavey (KY), $13,400.
|Winning Time: 2:01 (ft)
|CD, 3RD, ALW, $122,722, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 9-17.
|1—
|STRONG SILENT, f, 3, Wicked Strong–Awe Hush, by Awesome Again. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, B-White Fox Farm (KY), T-Dale L. Romans, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $73,420.
|4—
|Palm Cottage, f, 3, American Pharoah–Walkwithapurpose, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($575,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-OXO Equine LLC, B-Sagamore Farm, Upson Downs Farm & Louis W Wright (KY), $25,400.
|3—
|Minute Waltz, f, 3, Nyquist–Is It Safe, by Yes It’s True. ($425,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), $12,700.
|Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (ft)
|BEL, 3RD, ALW, $92,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 9-17.
|5—
|TRINNI LUCK, f, 4, Trinniberg–Comprende, by Hard Spun. O-Ryan Racing, Inc, B-Ryan Racing, Inc (NY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Manuel Franco, $50,600.
|1—
|Primacy, f, 4, Union Rags–Humble, by Valiant Nature. ($180,000 ’18 KEESEP; $240,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Pick Five Racing, LLC, B-NATO (KY), $18,400.
|4—
|Perfect Grace, f, 3, Tapit–Havre de Grace, by Saint Liam. O-Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), $11,040.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 5TH, AOC, $53,900, 4YO/UP, 1M, 9-17.
|6—
|SCAR, g, 4, Kantharos–Miss Match, by Mr. Greeley. O-Dig That Mine, LLC and Klesaris, Steve, B-Arindel (FL), T-Steve Klesaris, J-Cristian A. Torres, $34,300.
|4—
|Eye of a Jedi, g, 6, Eye of the Leopard–Sea Song’s Grace, by Elusive Quality. ($1,500 ’16 KEESEP). O-Steve Budhoo, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $10,780.
|1—
|Cool Arrow, g, 7, Into Mischief–Phoenicia, by Mr Purple. ($120,000 ’15 FTSAUG; $50,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-H Allen Poindexter (KY), $5,390.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (sy)
|LRL, 6TH, AOC, $53,560, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 9-17.
|5—
|WHISPURRING KITTEN, m, 5, Discreet Cat–What She Said, by Whywhywhy. O-Laura M McKinney, B-Laura McKinney (KY), T-Michael Merryman, J-Daniel Centeno, $31,200.
|1—
|Miss Majorette, f, 4, Twirling Candy–Joonbi, by Pollard’s Vision. O-Paul W Tackett, B-Paul Tackett Revocable Trust (KY), $10,400.
|4—
|Lilacs, f, 3, Include–Flora and Fauna, by Grand Reward. O-Dede McGehee, B-Dede McGehee DVM (LA), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:02 1/5 (gd)
|LRL, 9TH, ALW, $49,200, 3YO/UP, 7F, 9-17.
|9—
|ABUELO PAPS, c, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Beautiful Lu, by Gone West. ($35,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Raul DelValle, B-Marathon Farms Inc (MD), T-Marco P. Salazar, J-Angel Cruz, $27,600.
|7—
|Jackie A, g, 3, Desert Party–Downstream Bull, by Holy Bull. O-Sinatra Thoroughbreds Racing and Breeding LLC, B-Stephen T Sinatra (MD), $9,200.
|6—
|Heir Port, g, 3, Mosler–Heir Stream, by Wildcat Heir. O-SAB Stable Inc, B-New Farm (KY), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:24 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $45,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 9-17.
|5—
|DROP A HINT, f, 4, Into Mischief–Allude, by Orientate. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Sam Wilensky, B-Clarkland Farm (KY), T-Herman Wilensky, J-Edwin Gonzalez, $27,000.
|6—
|Palomita, m, 5, Into Mischief–Palomanegra, by Grand Slam. ($175,000 ’17 KEESEP; $375,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Kendall E Hansen, MD Racing, LLC (KY), $9,900.
|2—
|Nikee Kan, m, 6, Kantharos–Yes It’s Valid, by Yes It’s True. ($31,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Dorothy Raffa, B-Sherry R Mansfield & Kenneth H Davis (FL), $5,650.
|Winning Time: :58 4/5 (sy)
|CBY, 2ND, AOC, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 9-16.
|10—
|CINCO STAR, g, 6, Three Hour Nap–Five Star Swank, by Five Star Day. O-John Mentz, B-John Mentz (MN), T-McLean Robertson, J-Alonso Quinonez, $26,400.
|9—
|Tin Badge, g, 6, The Deputy (IRE)–Addy Annie, by Posse. O-Georgie Stuart, B-MAMAS Thoroughbreds, LLC (IA), $6,000.
|7—
|Two by Two, g, 4, New Year’s Day–Two Bayme, by Include. O-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $3,000.
|Winning Time: 1:32 4/5 (fm)
|CBY, 8TH, AOC, $38,030, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 9-16.
|1—
|SAILING ALONG, f, 3, Mr. Besilu–Moonlight Cruise, by Silver Deputy. O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (MN), T-Francisco Bravo, J-Alonso Quinonez, $24,300.
|2—
|She Began Again, m, 7, Kafwain–Mrs. Began, by Jump Start. O-Wasabi Ventures Stables LLC, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA), $5,400.
|8—
|Birdie Be Gone, f, 3, Wilburn–Blue Gene Song, by Buddha. ($45,000 ’19 MINYRL). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Eric Von Seggern & Mary Von Seggern (MN), $3,745.
|Winning Time: 1:17 2/5 (ft)
|CBY, 6TH, AOC, $36,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 9-16.
|1—
|DEFEND THE ROSE, f, 4, First Defence–Congrats and Roses, by Congrats. O-Novogratz Racing Stables Inc, B-Malkerson Stables, LLC, Bruce Malkerson& Mary Malkerson (MN), T-McLean Robertson, J-Luis Negron, $21,600.
|10—
|Gotham City Queen, f, 4, Wilburn–Ghost City Queen, by City Zip. O-Silva Racing LLC, B-Miguel Angel Silva (MN), $6,400.
|9—
|Diva de Kela, m, 5, Kela–Gentle Princess, by Tejano. O-Diva People, B-Dorothy Erban (MN), $3,200.
|Winning Time: :55 3/5 (fm)
|CBY, 12TH, AOC, $36,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-16.
|12—
|RAY’S ANGEL, g, 6, Kela–Angel in Lace, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Carin J Offerman, B-North Star Stables (MN), T-Troy A. Bethke, J-Lindey Wade, $21,600.
|7—
|Westons Wildcat, g, 4, Westover Wildcat–Lauriefullofglory, by Honour and Glory. O-Raymond Sauerwein, B-Raymond L Sauerwein (MN), $6,000.
|10—
|May We All, g, 5, Kela–Smoken Dreams, by Smoke Glacken. O-Rocket Wrench Racing LLC, B-Mark J Wallace (MN), $3,000.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|RP, 8TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 9-16.
|8—
|THE RIGHT STUFF (GB), c, 3, Sea the Stars (IRE)–Sarbacane (GB), by Invincible Spirit (IRE). (500,000gns ’19 TATOCT; $140,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-Wilson, David and Wilson, Holly, B-Framont LTD (GB), T-Bart G. Hone, J-Luis S. Quinonez, $20,298.
|7—
|Gold Vermilion, c, 3, Red Rocks (IRE)–Golden Sky (IRE), by Sea the Stars (IRE). ($1,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Cunningham, Rick and Simonovich, Mike, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $6,766.
|9—
|Sharp Rocket, g, 3, Empire Maker–Soaring Emotions, by Kingmambo. ($370,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Chasing The Wind Racing, LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $3,721.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (fm)
|AP, 6TH, AOC, $32,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-17.
|1—
|GET HAMMERED, g, 5, Stay Thirsty–Three Cherries, by Hennessy. ($72,000 ’16 KEENOV; $110,000 ’17 KEESEP; $180,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Faustino Mandujano Paz (KY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-E. T. Baird, $19,200.
|7—
|Aggressivity, g, 6, Dialed In–Delta Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($30,000 ’15 KEENOV; $130,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Jeffrey S Sullivan, B-Spruce Lane Farm & Lynn Farm (KY), $6,400.
|2—
|Merlin’s Song, g, 5, Magician (IRE)–Sing Like a Bird, by Lawyer Ron. O-Armando Hernandez, B-Happy Hill Farm, Inc (KY), $3,520.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|HST, 6TH, ALW, $21,385, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 9-16.
|3—
|PORTER GENT, g, 4, Second in Command–Faidra, by Elusive Quality. O-Tod Mountain Thoroughbreds, B-Tod Mtn Thoroughbreds (BC), T-Christine Ammann, J-Antonio Ambrosio Reyes, $13,069.
|1—
|Cascade Billy, g, 4, Bakken–What R the Odds, by Lightnin N Thunder. O-Danard, Don B and Snow, Mel, B-Mel Snow & Fran Snow (BC), $4,752.
|4—
|Stay Fantastic, g, 5, Stay Thirsty–Fantastic City, by Carson City. O-Tod Mountain Thoroughbreds, B-Tod Mtn Thoroughbreds (BC), $2,376.
|Winning Time: 1:15 3/5 (ft)
