North American Allowance Results Sept. 17

RP, 8TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 9-16.

THE RIGHT STUFF (GB), c, 3, Sea the Stars (IRE)–Sarbacane (GB), by Invincible Spirit (IRE). (500,000gns ’19 TATOCT; $140,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-Wilson, David and Wilson, Holly, B-Framont LTD (GB), T-Bart G. Hone, J-Luis S. Quinonez, $20,298.

Gold Vermilion, c, 3, Red Rocks (IRE)–Golden Sky (IRE), by Sea the Stars (IRE). ($1,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Cunningham, Rick and Simonovich, Mike, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $6,766.

Sharp Rocket, g, 3, Empire Maker–Soaring Emotions, by Kingmambo. ($370,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Chasing The Wind Racing, LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $3,721.