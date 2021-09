North American Allowance Results Sept. 2

BTP, 3RD, ALW, $25,200, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 9-2.

3—

SQUID, f, 2, Midshipman–Miss Kew, by Catienus. O-William J Butler, B-William Butler (OH), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Chase Miller, $15,624.

4—

Flatter Her Again, f, 2, Flatter–Kiosk, by Left Banker. O-Bruce C Ryan, B-Bruce C Ryan (OH), $5,040.

5—

Mariposa Rapida, f, 2, Tapiture–Itzpapalotl, by First Defence. ($2,000 ’19 KEENOV; $10,000 2021 FTKFEB). O-Sheltowee Farm, B-Langsem Farm, Inc (OH), $2,520.