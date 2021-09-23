North American Allowance Results Sept. 23

MNR, 7TH, ALW, $18,236, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-22.

5—

BIGBADOX, g, 3, Oxbow–Borrowingbasebaby, by Dixie Union. O-Ray Horn, B-H Ray Horn & Calumet Farm (KY), T-Michael D. Sullivan, J-Charle Oliveros, $10,904.

3—

Doodle Time, g, 4, Uncle Mo–But for Money, by Not for Love. ($175,000 ’17 KEENOV; $160,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Rick Tappe, B-Ramspring Farm (KY), $3,760.

7—

Perfect Sense, g, 4, Tiznow–Symbol of Freedom, by Tapit. O-Erik Fadlovich, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $1,880.