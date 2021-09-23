North American Allowance Results Sept. 23

|CD, 7TH, AOC, $129,980, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-23.
|8—
|WINDMILL, f, 3, Street Sense–Zaharias, by Grand Slam. ($330,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Fox Hill Farms, Inc, B-Nesco II Limited (KY), T-J. Larry Jones, J-Mitchell Murrill, $77,380.
|4—
|Perfect Happiness, f, 4, Majesticperfection–Divine Happiness, by Divine Park. ($200,000 2020 KEEOCT). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, Titletown Racing, Weast, Starsky, Rosemore Farms, Inc and Flannigan, David, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $26,800.
|2—
|Break Curfew, m, 5, Into Mischief–Cofachiqui, by Indian Charlie. ($220,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Sparks, R Townsend, B-Craig B Singer (KY), $13,400.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|BEL, 3RD, ALW, $89,240, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-23.
|3—
|WILL SING FOR WINE, c, 4, Will Take Charge–Miss Singhsix (IRE), by Singspiel (IRE). ($75,000 ’18 KEESEP; $25,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Team Valor International and Potash, Edward C, B-Normandy Farm LLC (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Jose Lezcano, $50,600.
|2—
|Full Court Press, c, 3, Dialed In–Areolite, by Tapit. ($140,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Take a Shot Stables, Liberty House Racing and Twenty-Two Stable, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $18,400.
|1—
|Mahaamel, c, 3, Into Mischief–Hot Stones, by Bustin Stones. ($700,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Shadwell Stable, B-Clarkland Farm LLC (KY), $11,040.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|BEL, 8TH, ALW, $80,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 9-23.
|10—
|SOCIAL WHIRL, f, 3, Freud–Virginia Reel, by Gone West. O-Patricia L Moseley, B-Patricia L Moseley (NY), T-Thomas Morley, J-Javier Castellano, $44,000.
|13—
|Blame It On Mary, f, 3, Blame–Uncle Southern, by Uncle Camie. O-J and M Racing Stables, B-J&M Racing Stable LLC (NY), $16,000.
|9—
|Highway Queen, f, 3, Super Saver–Bear On the Run, by Empire Maker. ($7,500 ’19 KEEJAN; $14,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Hibiscus Stables LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (NY), $9,600.
|Winning Time: :00 (fm)
|LRL, 9TH, AOC, $59,920, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-23.
|8—
|BAND ON TOUR, g, 4, Bandbox–Hongkong Tour, by Broken Vow. O-Non Stop Stable and Fowler, Jr, Paul L, B-Paul L Fowler, Jr (MD), T-Gary Capuano, J-Jevian Toledo, $38,640.
|4—
|Air Token, g, 4, Golden Lad–Saint Dinorah, by St Averil. ($3,500 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Corrales Racing, LLC, B-Carol Ann Kaye (MD), $12,880.
|3—
|Arthur’s Hope, h, 7, Smart Bid–Prom Dance, by Citidancer. ($22,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Raul DelValle, B-Monhill Farm LLC (NY), $5,600.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (my)
|IND, 5TH, ALW, $45,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-23.
|3—
|CHIPOFFTHEOLDBLOCK, g, 4, Ready’s Image–Mizzen My Momma, by Mizzen Mast. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), T-Michael E. Lauer, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $27,000.
|2—
|Stop Hammertime, g, 5, Domestic Dispute–Insure, by Menifee. O-Thirstyacres Racing, LLC, B-Tianna Richardville (IN), $9,000.
|6—
|Flowerpecker, g, 5, Discreet Cat–Prairie Flower, by Flower Alley. ($11,000 ’17 INDOCT). O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Woods, Jane, B-Samuel and William Martin GST (IN), $4,500.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (gd)
|AP, 4TH, AOC, $43,200, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 9-23.
|2—
|CITY DRIFTER, c, 3, Temple City–Surprise Surprise, by More Than Ready. O-Nelson McMakin, B-Nelson McMakin (KY), T-Christopher Davis, J-Jose E. Lopez, $24,000.
|7—
|Valiant Vinny, g, 3, Maclean’s Music–Daring Delilah, by Dehere. O-Ravin, Richard and Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Ben Barnow (IL), $11,200.
|1—
|Etched in Stone, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Written Request, by Arch. ($90,000 ’19 KEESEP; $150,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Carolyn Wilson, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (MD), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (yl)
|IND, 9TH, ALW, $42,000, 3YO/UP, 5F, 9-23.
|2—
|NOBODY LISTENS, g, 3, Conveyance–Royalesque, by Chapel Royal. ($40,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Kwiatkowski, Matt and Browning, Roger D, B-Southern Chase Farm, Inc, Karen Dodd &Greg Dodd (IN), T-Marvin A. Johnson, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $25,200.
|6—
|Cap de Fuego, g, 5, Morning Line–Flor de Amelia, by Cape Town. O-Rancho Monarca, LLC, B-Rancho Monarca, LLC (IN), $8,400.
|3—
|G as in George, g, 4, Bob’s Star–Puny, by Bull Shoals. O-Thirstyacres Racing, LLC, B-South River Ranch Inc (IN), $4,200.
|Winning Time: :57 3/5 (gd)
|IND, 4TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-23.
|7—
|FEVER TEMPLE, g, 5, Temple City–Cecilia’s Fever, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Jim Edgar, B-Jim Edgar (IN), T-Brandi Steele, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $24,000.
|5—
|Rich Kingdom, g, 4, Sky Kingdom–Spy Girl, by Discreet Cat. O-Riley, Donna and Riley, Carter, B-Donna Jean Garard (IN), $8,000.
|1—
|Forwhomthebelltoll, g, 5, Baryshnikov–Five Bells, by Gilded Time. O-Blaine Davidson, B-Blaine Davidson (IN), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (gd)
|AP, 3RD, AOC, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 9-23.
|6—
|P H FACTOR, g, 5, The Factor–Tazarine, by Cat Thief. ($135,000 ’17 FTKFEB; $105,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Highclere (KY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-E. T. Baird, $24,000.
|7—
|Can’t Hide From Me, g, 5, Awesome Patriot–Peek, by Successful Appeal. ($3,200 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Michael L Reavis, B-C Kidder, N Cole, J K Griggs & LindaGriggs (KY), $8,000.
|9—
|Go for Sherrie, g, 5, Flat Out–Sassified, by Langfuhr. O-Merrit Hudson, B-James H Glassmeyer (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (ft)
|AP, 7TH, AOC, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 9-23.
|6—
|NILES CHANNEL, g, 4, Shackleford–Sugar Babe, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($80,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Melvin Simonovich, B-Pippas Hurricane (KY), T-Dee Poulos, J-Sophie Doyle, $24,000.
|4—
|Gate Crew, g, 5, Langfuhr–Happy Henrietta, by Supremo. O-Oak Rock Racing LLC, Cherrywood Racing Stable and Barr Three LLC, B-Barr Three LLC, Cherrywood Racing II &Oak Rock Racing LLC (KY), $8,000.
|7—
|My Bariley, g, 7, Mizzen Mast–Si Si Mon Amie, by El Corredor. O-Captain Jack Racing Stable LLC, B-Captain Jack Racing Stable LLC (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (yl)
|IND, 7TH, ALW, $38,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 9-23.
|7—
|ACUTELY, f, 2, Sahara Sky–Admitit, by E Dubai. O-CDC Racing LLC and Mosley, Jr, Thomas J, B-Jesse Hopper (IN), T-Ron Raper, J-Bryson L. Butterfly, $22,800.
|6—
|Compressed Energy, f, 2, Turbo Compressor–Sweetasnails, by Put It Back. O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Murphy, Bruce, B-Dawn Martin (IN), $7,600.
|3—
|Re Ante, f, 2, Goldencents–Atlantic Kitty, by Put It Back. ($30,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Granitz, Anthony J, Lucky J Stables, LLC, Wilkes, Scott and Tonda, Carlos, B-Southern Chase Farm, Inc, Karen Dodd &Greg Dodd (IN), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (gd)
|IND, 3RD, ALW, $38,000, 2YO, 6F, 9-23.
|5—
|CLASSIC MAX, g, 2, Congrats–Maximum Reward, by Albertus Maximus. O-Walsh, Chris and Alan, B-Chris Walsh & Alan Walsh (IN), T-Antonio Duran, J-Santo Sanjur, $22,800.
|4—
|Loademupjustice, g, 2, Harry’s Holiday–Super Stacy, by Super Saver. O-Justice Farm, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $7,600.
|1—
|Blue Kalon, g, 2, Mondavi–Lost Village, by Jump Start. O-Blue Heart Racing, B-Elise W Kendall (IN), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:13 (gd)
|RP, 9TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 9-22.
|8—
|ONWARD, c, 4, Street Sense–Queenofperfection, by Arch. ($600,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $20,247.
|2—
|Sr. Bi Bi, g, 3, Too Much Bling–Dixieland Baby, by Dixieland Heat. ($5,000 ’19 TEXAUG). O-Gwendolyn K Crosser, B-Inside Move (TX), $6,749.
|4—
|Replete, g, 5, He’s Had Enough–Discreet Chat, by Discreet Cat. ($62,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $370,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), $3,712.
|Winning Time: :56 1/5 (fm)
|PID, 7TH, AOC, $33,660, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-23.
|5—
|CARAMEL MARTINI, m, 6, Biondetti–Midnight, by Silver Deputy. ($2,000 2019 OBSJAN). O-Lonnie Stokes, B-Lonnie Stokes (FL), T-Lance Stokes, J-Mario G. Pino, $20,400.
|2—
|Lexinator, f, 3, Fed Biz–Ascot Momma, by Purge. ($50,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Michael Donato, B-T F VanMeter (KY), $6,800.
|6—
|Dana’s Beauty, f, 3, Not This Time–City Siren, by City Zip. ($47,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $70,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-T-N-T Equine Holdings, LLC, B-John Liviakis (KY), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|PID, 7TH, AOC, $33,150, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-22.
|1—
|NICE ACE, g, 3, Noble Mission (GB)–A Lady With an Ace, by First Samurai. ($30,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Robert D Bone, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), T-Tim Girten, J-Pablo Morales, $20,400.
|2—
|Good On Ya, g, 5, El Padrino–Hedy, by Touch Gold. O-Rumba Caliente Stable, B-Best Foot Forward, LLC (PA), $6,800.
|5—
|Valentine Bug, g, 4, Dramedy–Nightfury, by Kitalpha. O-Linda Martinez, B-Eddy R Martinez & Linda Martinez (PA), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $32,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-23.
|6—
|MORESTRIDE, c, 3, Midshipman–Smart Stride, by Smart Strike. O-Michael L Rone, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), T-Michael L. Rone, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $22,300.
|2—
|Time Heist, g, 4, Gervinho–Bachelorette One, by Perfect Mandate. O-Jack L Boggs, B-John W Sadler Racing, Inc (CA), $5,100.
|1—
|Pretty Stormy, g, 4, Flashstorm–Pretty Patsy, by Gimmeawink. O-Murillo AAA Racing, B-Good Beginnings Farm (FL), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (gd)
|PEN, 3RD, ALW, $32,256, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-22.
|6—
|JUST ONE TIME, f, 3, Not This Time–Ida Clark, by Speightstown. O-Warriors Reward, LLC, B-Warrior’s Reward LLC (PA), T-Michael W. Salvaggio, Jr., J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $20,160.
|3—
|Leaky Cauldron, f, 4, Petionville–La Wildcat, by Forest Wildcat. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), $6,720.
|2—
|Secret Banker, f, 3, Central Banker–Secret Sea, by Cowtown Cat. O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Norman Stables LLC (PA), $3,696.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (sy)
|PID, 6TH, ALW, $31,880, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-23.
|1—
|KING KUMBALAY, g, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Lovely Stay, by Flower Alley. ($35,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Kingsport Farm, B-Jonathan Sheppard (PA), T-David Markgraf, J-Alexis Valdes, $19,200.
|4—
|Extrasexybigdaddee, g, 3, Congrats–Extra Sexy Psychic, by Freud. O-Kirwan Equine Group, Inc, B-Toni M Kirwan & Edward Hipps (PA), $6,400.
|2—
|McSteamy, g, 4, Artie Schiller–Pleasant McGee, by Pleasant Tap. O-Why Not Racing LLC, B-Lilith E Boucher (PA), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $31,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 9-22.
|3—
|BONITA LASSIE, f, 3, Golden Lad–Any Other Name, by Flower Alley. ($2,000 ’18 FTMDEC). O-Jeffrey W Parthemore, B-Sherman Chin (PA), T-Mark V. Salvaggio, J-Tyler Conner, $18,960.
|2—
|Swan Point, f, 3, Oxbow–Fleet Special, by Afleet Alex. ($15,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-James Eshelman, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $6,320.
|5—
|Jesse the Great, m, 5, Albert the Great–Jessica’s Tak, by Mutakddim. O-William J Solomon, B-William J Solomon VMD (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (sy)
|CT, 3RD, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 9-22.
|5—
|PRIVATELY, m, 5, Master Rick–Saint Lara, by Concerto. O-Javier Contreras, B-Javier Contreras (WV), T-Javier Contreras, J-Wesley Ho, $19,096.
|6—
|Talent Expected, f, 3, Prospective–Talent N Passion, by City Place. O-Dennis P Finger, B-Dennis Paul Finger (WV), $6,160.
|2—
|Above the Limit, f, 3, Palace Malice–Hit the Limit, by Uncle Mo. ($10,000 ’18 KEENOV; $55,000 ’19 KEESEP; $40,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Charles L Biggs, B-Glenn Sorgenstein (KY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :51 4/5 (sy)
|CT, 8TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 7F, 9-22.
|2—
|YOUTHINKTHATSFUNNY, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Humored, by Distorted Humor. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), T-John D. McKee, J-Reshawn Latchman, $18,480.
|3—
|No Change, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Looks Like Trouble, by Indian Charlie. O-John D McKee, B-John McKee (WV), $6,160.
|7—
|Dreaming of Gerry, g, 3, Liam’s Map–Nothing to Declare, by Vindication. ($50,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $85,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Stallionaire Enterprises LLC, B-Stephen Shoultz (KY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:25 3/5 (sy)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 7F, 9-22.
|1—
|GOLDEN ANSWER, g, 3, Jess’s Dream–Golden Ride, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Autobahn Racing Stables, Inc, B-Maleek Crooks (FL), T-Ronney W. Brown, J-Christian Hiraldo, $18,480.
|5—
|Martin Man, g, 6, Charitable Man–Ellie Martin, by Olmodavor. O-AB Racing LLC, B-James W Casey (WV), $6,160.
|8—
|Palatial Times, g, 3, Palace Malice–Polly Alexander (IRE), by Foxhound. ($22,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Gokmen Kaya, B-Palace Malice Syndicate & Silver Springs Stud, LLC (KY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:27 (sy)
|BTP, 2ND, ALW, $25,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-23.
|6—
|BRILLIANT JOURNEY, g, 3, Tourist–Radiant Sky, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). O-WinStar Farm LLC and Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Albin Jimenez, $15,624.
|5—
|It’sgoodtobeseen, g, 5, Morning Line–Wahl of Fame, by Silver Deputy. O-Robert C Bennett, B-Robert C Bennett III (OH), $5,040.
|4—
|Big On Big, g, 3, Cinco Charlie–Justoneatheguys, by Corinthian. O-Yates, Patricia J and Yates, Daniel J, B-Daniel J Yates & Patricia J Yates (OH), $2,520.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (sy)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $18,236, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-22.
|5—
|BIGBADOX, g, 3, Oxbow–Borrowingbasebaby, by Dixie Union. O-Ray Horn, B-H Ray Horn & Calumet Farm (KY), T-Michael D. Sullivan, J-Charle Oliveros, $10,904.
|3—
|Doodle Time, g, 4, Uncle Mo–But for Money, by Not for Love. ($175,000 ’17 KEENOV; $160,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Rick Tappe, B-Ramspring Farm (KY), $3,760.
|7—
|Perfect Sense, g, 4, Tiznow–Symbol of Freedom, by Tapit. O-Erik Fadlovich, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $1,880.
|Winning Time: 1:13 (sy)
|BTP, 4TH, ALW, $17,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 9-23.
|9—
|TELLER TO SING, f, 4, Magician (IRE)–Sing Like a Bird, by Lawyer Ron. O-Pee Wee’s and Friends Stable, B-Happy Hill Farm, Inc (KY), T-Claude L. Brownfield, III, J-John McKee, $10,440.
|1A—
|Admaa, f, 4, The Factor–Ayaady, by Tapit. ($40,000 2020 FTMWIN). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $3,480.
|8—
|Auntie Mabel, f, 4, Bayern–Evrobi, by Tabasco Cat. O-Hartwell Farm, B-SF Bloodstock, LLC & Hartwell Farm Inc (KY), $1,740.
|Winning Time: 1:47 3/5 (sy)
