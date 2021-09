North American Allowance Results Sept. 24

CT, 6TH, AOC, $35,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 9-23.

1—

POWER FORWARD, f, 4, Competitive Edge–Hard to Get, by Not for Love. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $21,042.

4—

Boundtobebad, f, 4, Windsor Castle–Bound To, by Boundary. O-John A Casey, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $7,014.

2—

She Figures, m, 5, Overanalyze–Silver Star, by Silver Deputy. O-Kenneth L Brown, B-Schiano Racing Inc (WV), $3,507.