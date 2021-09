North American Allowance Results Sept. 26

GG, 9TH, ALW, $36,784, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 9-26.

8—

I’MGONNABESOMEBODY, g, 3, Will Take Charge–Brown Rice, by Big Brown. ($30,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Auyeung, Nin, Broetzman, Sharon, Crosby, Philip, Hauck, Cheryl, McLean, Bill, Miller, Todd, Moran, Elizabeth and Power, John, B-Elm Tree Farm, LLC (KY), T-Bill McLean, J-Santos Rivera, $18,600.

10—

Freeport Joe, g, 4, English Channel–Winds of March (IRE), by Sadler’s Wells. ($2,000 ’18 CTNAUG). O-Larry Odbert, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), $8,060.

5—

Enos Slaughter, g, 4, Grazen–Rule the Storm, by Tribal Rule. O-Salas-Ibarra, Nancy and Trujillo, Floriberta, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $4,836.