North American Allowance Results Sept. 28

|PRX, 8TH, ALW, $46,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-28.
|15—
|WHY WHY PAUL WHY, c, 4, Archarcharch–Precious Beauty, by Whywhywhy. O-JKX Racing, B-Patchen Wilkes Farm, LLC (KY), T-Penny Pearce, J-Abner Adorno, $27,000.
|11—
|Bellarmine Hall, g, 4, Bellamy Road–Cure for Sale (ARG), by Not for Sale (ARG). ($27,000 2019 FTMWIN; $52,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Gap View Stables and Jagger Inc, B-Kingsport Farm LLC (NY), $9,000.
|4—
|Lease, c, 3, Lea–Custody, by Broken Vow. O-Silver Trail Stables LLC, B-Adele B Dilschneider (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 5TH, AOC, $37,440, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 9-28.
|5—
|LEMOS CUNHA, f, 3, Street Boss–Voltarra, by Giacomo. O-Equinox, Inc, B-larmon cowles (KY), T-Eduardo Caramori, J-Sophie Doyle, $21,600.
|7—
|Je Suis Belle, m, 8, Langfuhr–Queen of the Wind, by Speightstown. O-Chris A Ryan, B-Shim Racing LLC (KY), $7,200.
|8—
|Azurita, f, 4, Dominus–Angel’s Royalty, by Mesopotamia. ($0 ’18 INDOCT). O-Crystal Racing Enterprises and Contreras Stable, Inc, B-Walter T Bates (IN), $5,040.
|Winning Time: :59 1/5 (gd)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $37,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 9-28.
|6—
|FRONT CIRCLE, f, 3, Shakin It Up–Atlantic Zip, by Stormy Atlantic. ($3,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Friess, Linda and Bookman, Donald, B-Daniel J Yates & Patricia J Yates (OH), T-Donald C. Bookman, J-Alexander Bendezu, $22,320.
|1—
|Tivis, f, 3, Tale of Ekati–Preseli’s Pulpit, by Pulpit. O-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC, B-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC (OH), $7,440.
|2—
|Speak Lightly, f, 4, Mr Speaker–Stella Girl, by Bellamy Road. O-Ruberto Racing Stable, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Louis Ruberto Jr (OH), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $35,700, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-28.
|6—
|RAVEN MOON, g, 4, Langfuhr–Coco’s Mountain, by Runto the Mountain. O-Hobson, Doug and Cathie, B-Doug Hobson & Cathie Hobson (OH), T-Doug Hobson, J-Edgar Paucar, $21,420.
|5—
|Wolfine, c, 4, Callide Valley–Shock Me, by Graeme Hall. O-Michelle Winters, B-Odin Londono (OH), $7,140.
|4—
|Biscuits and Grits, g, 3, Country Day–Broadway Annierose, by Stalwart. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Clark and Boebel (OH), $3,570.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (ft)
|TDN, 8TH, ALW, $35,700, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-28.
|5—
|YOU’RE MY BOY BLUE, g, 3, Birdrun–Bet On the Blue, by E Dubai. O-Jefferson Evangelista, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), T-Carlos Inirio, J-Brandon Tapara, $21,420.
|6—
|Jimtown, c, 3, Vaquero–Scarlet Girl, by Indygo Shiner. O-Geovani Peralta, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), $7,140.
|7—
|Karamel Corn, g, 4, Kettle Corn–Ms. G Q, by Mercer Mill. O-Fulwiler, Heather, Fulwiler, Richard, Tieman, Diane M and Hutson, Bernard, B-Bernard Hutson & Diane Tieman (OH), $3,570.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (ft)
|ZIA, 7TH, AOC, $33,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-28.
|8—
|NOVA STAR, f, 3, Southern Image–Shezamusing, by Comic Strip. O-Jeremy Ramsland, B-Sandra Nickols (CA), T-Bart G. Hone, J-Rigo Sarmiento, $19,800.
|3—
|Unique Babe, f, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Slamitagain, by Grand Slam. O-Frank Sumpter, B-Frank Sumpter (TX), $6,600.
|4—
|Stormy World, m, 6, Grigio–Shez Got the Gold, by Gold Case. O-Flora Van Tol, B-Leroy J Pollok (TX), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|TDN, 6TH, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-28.
|5—
|VALEROSO, g, 3, Uncaptured–The U, by Speightstown. ($8,500 2020 OBSJAN). O-Urieta’s Racing Stable and Quinteros, Delia, B-Miller Racing LLC (FL), T-Johanna Urieta, J-David J. Haldar, $15,300.
|1—
|Comply, g, 3, Union Rags–Much Obliged, by Kingmambo. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $5,100.
|4—
|Pompey’s Rule, g, 3, Missing Element–Saint Barbara, by Sweetsouthernsaint. O-Juana Lopez, B-Harry D Burns & Juana Lopez (FL), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (ft)
|FL, 3RD, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 9-28.
|3—
|U GUYS ARE NO FUN, f, 3, Effinex–Funny Annie, by Distorted Humor. ($15,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $10,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Flower City Racing, LLC and Meyer, Christopher J, B-Russell S Cohen & Pamela Zielinski (NY), T-Jeremiah C. Englehart, J-Andre Shivnarine Worrie, $15,480.
|5—
|Melissa’s Smile, f, 3, Micromanage–Ruby’s Rocket, by Polish Pro. O-Babcock, Kathleen and Brown, David E, B-David Brown (NY), $5,160.
|4—
|Single Lady, f, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Latitude Forty, by Chester House. ($15,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Crossed Sabres Farm LLC, B-Carolyn R Vogel (KY), $2,280.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $24,805, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 9-28.
|1—
|SHE’S A LUMBERJANE, m, 5, The Lumber Guy–Cameo Mio, by Belong to Me. O-No Problem Stables, B-Cedar Ridge Farm LLC (NY), T-Paul W. Barrow, J-Oscar Gomez, $15,540.
|3—
|Silver Banshee, f, 3, Distorted Humor–Thedevil Wearsnada, by Uncle Mo. O-Brendemuehl, Danzel and Marsh, Gary, B-Classic Bloodstock LLC, Gary Marsh &Sandra Lombardo (KY), $4,580.
|4—
|Lady Lana, f, 3, Creative Cause–Santina Dond, by El Prado (IRE). ($6,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Crossed Sabres Farm LLC, B-Brereton C Jones & Bret Jones (KY), $2,290.
|Winning Time: 1:46 4/5 (ft)
|FL, 6TH, ALW, $24,700, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 9-28.
|1—
|TRUE GOLD, g, 5, Frost Giant–Gold for the Queen, by Gold Token. O-Francis J Paolangeli, B-Francis Paolangeli (NY), T-Charlton Baker, J-Harry Hernandez, $14,820.
|3—
|Simply, g, 4, Lemon Drop Kid–Royale Rose, by Macho Uno. ($80,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Don M Robinson & Christophe Clement (NY), $4,940.
|2—
|Bustin the Rules, g, 6, Roman Ruler–Bustinattheseams, by Bustin Stones. ($5,000 ’15 FTNOCT). O-Charlton Baker, B-Eaton & Thorne, Inc (NY), $2,717.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|MNR, 5TH, ALW, $20,564, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 9-27.
|1—
|CASTLE REVIEW, f, 4, Windsor Castle–Stacia, by Aldebaran. O-Shuler Stables LLC, B-Dennis P Finger (WV), T-Rafael I. Flores, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $12,296.
|5—
|Vacation Secret, f, 3, Unbridled Energy–More Sweet Secrets, by Wiseman’s Ferry. O-Marcus Kocijan, B-Williams Racing Corp (WV), $4,240.
|8—
|Whiskey Talking, f, 3, Done Talking–Lady Eleanor, by Vision and Verse. O-Shuler Stables LLC, B-John Robert Shuler (WV), $2,120.
|Winning Time: 1:00 (ft)
|MNR, 6TH, ALW, $18,612, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 9-27.
|4—
|SUBURBAN COURT, c, 2, Street Boss–Comforter, by Nobiz Like Shobiz. O-Romar LLC, B-Romar Farm LLC & BRS (KY), T-William E. Morey, J-Charle Oliveros, $10,904.
|2—
|Little Lucerito, f, 2, Carpe Diem–Lemon Sugar, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($2,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-John Acevedo, B-Edward H Lane (KY), $3,760.
|1—
|Chismoso, g, 2, Grey Swallow (IRE)–Belgian Twist, by English Channel. O-Alexis Gorostieta, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $1,880.
|Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (ft)
|FE, 4TH, ALW, $15,010, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 9-28.
|1—
|TOMCAT BLACK, r, 4, Bernardini–Smartyfly, by Smart Strike. O-Natural Eight Stable, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), T-William Tharrenos, J-Omar Moreno, $7,791.
|6—
|Gunzig Stinger, g, 4, Signature Red–Wicked Romance, by Dehere. O-Zig J Grinsteins, B-Z J Grinsteins (ON), $3,817.
|7—
|Glitter Mountain, g, 3, Mr. Scotty–Barbs Glitter, by Glitterman. O-Mary Steve, B-Bruno Schickedanz (ON), $1,649.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (ft)
