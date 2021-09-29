North American Allowance Results Sept. 29

|IND, 1ST, ALW, $44,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-29.
|5—
|JOE FRAZIER, c, 3, Distorted Humor–Third Dawn, by Sky Mesa. O-Contreras Stable Inc, B-Ike W Thrash (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $26,400.
|4—
|Long Weekend, c, 4, Majesticperfection–Liza Too, by Olmodavor. ($225,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-BCWT Ltd, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $8,800.
|2—
|Impressed, g, 5, Flashpoint–She’s a Pieceawork, by Tapit. O-Foster Family Racing, Miller, Douglas E, Wargel, William J and RK Eckrich Racing, LLC, B-Asmussenequinecom (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|DEL, 6TH, AOC, $42,125, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 9-29.
|2—
|FLIGHT TO SHANGHAI, f, 3, Shanghai Bobby–World Event, by Quiet American. ($52,000 ’18 KEENOV; $75,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Goodwood Racing XI, B-Kathie Maybee (KY), T-Jane Cibelli, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $25,200.
|1—
|Moma Tiger, f, 4, Smiling Tiger–Proposed, by Benchmark. O-Maria Montez Haire, B-Mary K Haire (FL), $8,400.
|3—
|Misty Taste, f, 4, Verrazano–Yes It’s Pink, by Yes It’s True. O-Jessica Nicole Wilson, B-Ron Lombardi (NY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $37,200, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 9-29.
|1—
|ARMADA, g, 3, Paynter–Ocean Princess, by Indian Ocean. O-WinStar Farm LLC and Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Malcolm Franklin, $22,320.
|5—
|Team Hucky, h, 5, Caleb’s Posse–Winterello, by Thunderello. O-Team Ramgeet Racing Stable LLC, B-Team Ramgeet Racing LLC (OH), $7,440.
|2—
|Kingofthebuckeye, g, 5, Dark Kestrel–Buckler, by Concerto. O-Ruberto Racing Stable, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Louis V Ruberto Jr (OH), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (ft)
|TDN, 8TH, ALW, $33,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 9-29.
|2—
|ONLY ONE BOSS LADY, f, 4, Mr Speaker–Bossy Bird, by Summer Bird. O-Ruberto Racing Stable, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Louis Ruberto Jr (OH), T-Louis V. Ruberto, Jr., J-Ricardo Feliciano, $19,980.
|6—
|Shez Shacked Up, f, 3, Shackleford–Lela, by Trippi. O-Danielle Agnello, B-T/C Stable, LLC (OH), $6,660.
|1—
|Costume Jewelry, f, 3, Constitution–Blazing Bling, by Too Much Bling. O-Jefferson Evangelista, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $3,330.
|Winning Time: 1:06 2/5 (ft)
|TDN, 4TH, ALW, $33,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 9-29.
|6—
|LEDGENDARY KITTEN, f, 3, William’s Kitten–Ledge’s Monarchos, by Monarchos. O-Sagewood Racing, B-Eyes of a Child Stable (OH), T-Craig Sweeting, J-Luis Antonio Gonzalez, $21,645.
|2—
|Not a Wild Brat, f, 3, Hostile Takeover–Wild N Bratty, by Offlee Wild. O-M Y Stables, Inc, B-South River Ranch Inc (OH), $6,660.
|3—
|Deniro’srunforfun, f, 3, Birdrun–Deniro’s Saint, by Saints n’ Sinners. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Rodney C Faulkner (OH), $3,330.
|Winning Time: 1:07 2/5 (ft)
|PID, 7TH, ALW, $31,880, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-28.
|2—
|REMAIN ANONYMOUS, f, 4, Tapiture–Secret Witness, by Tiznow. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Levengood, Alexander R, B-Horseshoe Valley Equine Center LLC (PA), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Scott Spieth, $19,200.
|6—
|Baby Dragon, f, 4, Talent Search–Seven Two Offsuit, by Robyn Dancer. O-Briar Lane Farm, B-Endeavor Bloodstock LLC (PA), $6,400.
|4—
|Rolling Mo, m, 7, Monba–Rolling True, by Yes It’s True. O-Randall R Russell, B-A Delaperriere Stables LLC (PA), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $27,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-29.
|4—
|ZALINSKY, g, 3, Cairo Prince–My Indian, by Indian Charlie. O-Richard Zielinski, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Richard Zielinski, J-Alexander Chavez, $16,200.
|6—
|Rogallo, g, 5, Curlin–Via Veneto, by Orientate. ($240,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Jack L Boggs, B-Donald R Dizney, LLC (FL), $5,400.
|5—
|Most Sandisfactory, g, 4, The Factor–Pearl In The Sand (IRE), by Footstepsinthesand (GB). ($20,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $19,000 2020 FTMWIN). O-Puhl Stables LLC, B-Summerhill Farm (KY), $2,700.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (ft)
|FL, 8TH, ALW, $25,800, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 9-29.
|4—
|A COLT NAMED SUSIE, g, 3, Frost Giant–Subtle Sweetness, by During. O-Sunrise Stables and Celeritas Racing LLC, B-Sunrise Stables (NY), T-Ralph D’Alessandro, J-Emanuel De Diego, $15,480.
|3—
|Honorable Avenue, g, 4, Honorable Dillon–Dean Avenue, by Pure Prize. O-Mark L Tasso, B-Carl Buhr (NY), $5,160.
|2—
|Lorenzen, g, 4, Flatter–Road to Mandalay, by Sea of Secrets. ($205,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Ritz, III, William J and Nahal, Henry J, B-Seth Gregory (NY), $2,580.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $25,740, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-29.
|1—
|CALIBOGUE SOUND, f, 3, Speightster–Blush Now, by Tiznow. O-Rodriguez, Rudy R and Imperio, Michael, B-Robert Hahn (NY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Luis E. Perez, $15,480.
|2—
|Tangerine Dream, f, 3, Big Brown–Rosa Salvaje, by Chapel Royal. ($115,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-DiRico Racing and Breeding LLC, B-William C Schettine (NY), $5,160.
|5—
|Central Capital, f, 4, Central Banker–Splash of Roses, by Kafwain. ($30,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $15,000 ’18 OBSJAN). O-David M Rivera, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC,Spruce Lane Farm & John and Kate McMahon (NY), $2,580.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (ft)
