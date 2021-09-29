North American Allowance Results Sept. 29

TDN, 4TH, ALW, $33,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 9-29.

6—

LEDGENDARY KITTEN, f, 3, William’s Kitten–Ledge’s Monarchos, by Monarchos. O-Sagewood Racing, B-Eyes of a Child Stable (OH), T-Craig Sweeting, J-Luis Antonio Gonzalez, $21,645.

2—

Not a Wild Brat, f, 3, Hostile Takeover–Wild N Bratty, by Offlee Wild. O-M Y Stables, Inc, B-South River Ranch Inc (OH), $6,660.

3—

Deniro’srunforfun, f, 3, Birdrun–Deniro’s Saint, by Saints n’ Sinners. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Rodney C Faulkner (OH), $3,330.