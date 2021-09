North American Allowance Results Sept. 4

EMD, 3RD, ALW, $20,900, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-4.

3—

HYGH I. Q., c, 3, Sky Mesa–Rachae Leigh, by Stormin Fever. O-Hour, Jim and Mona, B-James & Mona Hour (KY), T-Sharon Ross, J-Alex V. Anaya, $11,495.

1—

Alpine Hypnosis, g, 3, Alternation–Meadow Ashlee, by Meadowlake. ($15,000 ’18 KEENOV; $48,000 ’19 WASAUG). O-One Horse Will Do Corporation and Stenslie, Chris, B-Ed Few (KY), $4,180.

4—

Perfect Dude, g, 5, Majesticperfection–Gadget Queen, by Flying With Eagles. O-Hansen, Todd and Hansen, Shawn, B-Todd Hansen & Shawn Hansen (WA), $3,135.