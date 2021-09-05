North American Allowance Results Sept. 5

RP, 8TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-4.

2—

GREELEY AND BEN, g, 7, Greeley’s Conquest–Traci’s Wild, by Langfuhr. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Millard R Seldin Rev Trust (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-David Cabrera, $24,000.

1—

Empire of Gold, c, 4, Goldencents–Empire Diva, by Empire Maker. O-Evans, Johnny B and Eoff, Terry, B-W C Racing (KY), $8,000.

5—

Direct Dial, h, 6, Too Much Bling–Fast Find, by Mineshaft. ($105,000 ’16 TEXAUG). O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (TX), $4,400.