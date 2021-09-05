North American Allowance Results Sept. 5

|KD, 5TH, AOC, $159,604, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2FT, 9-5.
|8—
|AMERICANUS, c, 4, War Front–Sapphiresndiamonds, by Mineshaft. O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-Courtlandt Farm (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $93,960.
|5—
|Shackleford’s Joy, c, 4, Shackleford–Kittenkittenkitten, by Kitten’s Joy. ($60,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Les Wagner, B-William B Harrigan, Mike Pietrangelo &Mark McEntee (KY), $31,320.
|12—
|Souper Dormy, c, 4, Into Mischief–Truly Blushed, by Yes It’s True. ($400,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Newtown Anner Stud (KY), $15,660.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (gd)
|KD, 7TH, ALW, $131,539, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2FT, 9-5.
|13—
|AMALFI PRINCESS, f, 3, Temple City–Polish Flower, by Danzig. ($20,000 ’19 KEESEP; $40,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Monticule (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $87,480.
|9—
|Mused (GB), f, 3, Charm Spirit (IRE)–Stroll Patrol (GB), by Mount Nelson (GB). O-Russ Davis Revocable Trust, B-The Stroll Patrol Partnership (GB), $15,120.
|4—
|Lubna (GB), f, 3, Mustajeeb (GB)–Muwakleh (GB), by Machiavellian. (35,000gns 2021 TATJUL). O-Little Blue Bird Stables LLC, Rohrlick, Steve and Meah, David, B-Shadwell Estate Company Limited (GB), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:17 2/5 (yl)
|SAR, 10TH, AOC, $105,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 9-5.
|4—
|THOMAS SHELBY, g, 5, Curlin–Harriett Lane, by Giant’s Causeway. ($310,000 ’16 KEENOV; $525,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-M and M Racing (Mike Sisk), B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-David Cohen, $57,750.
|2—
|Mystic Night, g, 4, Into Mischief–Secret Jewel, by Bernardini. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Brant, Peter M and Three Chimneys Farm, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $21,000.
|6—
|You’re to Blame, h, 7, Distorted Humor–Bon Jovi Girl, by Malibu Moon. ($400,000 ’15 KEESEP; $440,000 2017 KEENOV). O-Final Turn Racing Stable, LLC and Noda Brothers, LLC, B-Bryant H Prentice III (KY), $12,600.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (gd)
|SAR, 4TH, ALW, $103,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-5.
|7—
|SONG RIVER, f, 4, Liam’s Map–Harlan’s Honor, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($175,000 2019 FTFMAR; $90,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Mark Corser, B-Bridlewood Farm (FL), T-Cherie DeVaux, J-Luis Saez, $56,650.
|5—
|Lady Traveler, f, 3, Quality Road–Ask the Question, by Silver Deputy. ($350,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Ballantyne, John A, Freeman, William T and Valdes, Michael, B-Hidden Brook Farm, Candy Meadows LLC&Chris Swann (KY), $20,600.
|3—
|Glass Ceiling, f, 4, Constitution–Fighter Wing, by Empire Maker. ($34,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Baker, Charlton and Foster, Michael S, B-Twin Creeks Farm (KY), $12,360.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|SAR, 12TH, ALW, $90,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 9-5.
|11—
|HIGH LIMIT ROOM, g, 3, Kantharos–Marie Antoinette, by Stormy Atlantic. ($62,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $25,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $90,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Aulds, Chris S, Benoit, Tyron, Camejo, Maggie and Camejo, Jose M, B-Woodville Breeding (NY), T-Jose M. Camejo, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $49,500.
|7—
|Neuro, c, 4, Freud–My Dinah, by Victory Gallop. ($60,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Marc Keller, B-Sequel Stallions, New York, LLC & Akindale Farm LLC (NY), $18,000.
|6—
|King Angelo, c, 4, Lemon Drop Kid–Cupid’s Arrow, by Awesome Again. O-Farone Stables LLC, B-Farone Stables, LLC (NY), $10,800.
|Winning Time: 1:02 (fm)
|DMR, 7TH, AOC, $78,888, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 9-5.
|11—
|NORMA JEAN B., f, 4, Tapiture–Lampoon, by Distorted Humor. O-Thelma & Louise Stable LLC, B-Nancy Vanier & Cartwright Thoroughbreds V, LLC (KY), T-Vladimir Cerin, J-Kent J. Desormeaux, $43,200.
|1—
|Fearless Girl (IRE), f, 4, Holy Roman Emperor (IRE)–Girouette (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). O-Madureira, Tony, Mitchell, Casey and Smith, Eric Daniel, B-Sunderland Holdings Inc (IRE), $14,400.
|2—
|Ultimate Hy, f, 4, Haimish Hy–Ultimate Summer, by Cee’s Tizzy. O-Abrams, Robert, Dutko, Mitchell and Paran, Michael, B-Bob Abrams, Mitch Dutko & Michael Paran (CA), $11,232.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|DMR, 8TH, AOC, $73,496, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-5.
|8—
|FLIGHTLINE, c, 3, Tapit–Feathered, by Indian Charlie. ($1,000,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Hronis Racing LLC, Summer Wind Equine LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Siena Farm LLC and Woodford Racing, LLC, B-Summer Wind Equine (KY), T-John W. Sadler, J-Flavien Prat, $43,200.
|5—
|Escape Route, c, 3, Hard Spun–Noncommital, by Speightstown. O-Edge Racing, B-Gary and Mary West Stables Inc (KY), $14,400.
|6—
|Parnelli, c, 3, Quality Road–Sip Sip, by Bernardini. ($500,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:08 (ft)
|WO, 8TH, ALW, $64,906, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 9-5.
|3—
|ROGUE AFFAIR, g, 4, Lemon Drop Kid–Magical Affair, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), T-Layne S. Giliforte, J-Steven Ronald Bahen, $38,795.
|7—
|Punch Hard, g, 4, Hard Spun–Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. O-Newtown Anner Stud Farm, B-Newtown Anner Stud (KY), $10,776.
|2—
|Prideofdistinction, g, 7, Milwaukee Brew–Twilight Gallop, by Victory Gallop. (C$4,500 ’15 ONTSEP). O-Theil, Linda J and Hosein, Harri, B-Errol Bailey (ON), $8,886.
|Winning Time: 2:03 2/5 (fm)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $46,450, 2YO, 6F, 9-5.
|1—
|GOLDEN JUAN, c, 2, Fed Biz–Penumbra Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($1,500 ’20 FTKOCT). O-RT Racing Stable, B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & PamRobinson (KY), T-Rafael Ramos, J-Jesus M. Rios, $27,000.
|2—
|Desert Ruler, c, 2, Candy Ride (ARG)–Lavender Baby, by Rubiano. ($90,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Daniel Pita, B-Mrs O M Patrick (KY), $9,900.
|6—
|Hey Porter, c, 2, Upstart–Freedom Town, by Speightstown. O-Joker Racing LLC, B-Northwind Thoroughbreds, LLC (FL), $6,400.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (sy)
|PRM, 8TH, ALW, $42,139, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-5.
|6—
|SHIMMERING DREAM, m, 6, Alternation–Shimmering Tale, by Wild Again. ($17,000 ’16 IOWOCT). O-Jashua Robinson, B-Clifton Farm, LLC (IA), T-Timothy E. Martin, J-Alberto Pusac, $25,688.
|3—
|Sugar Shack Queen, f, 4, Shackleford–Vitae, by Awesome Again. ($7,000 2021 FTKFEB). O-Spooky Business Stable LLC and Birzer, Colby, B-Asiel Stable, LLC (IA), $8,563.
|1—
|Bye Love Gotta Go, m, 5, Concord Point–Missmekissme, by Sir Cat. O-Martin, Timothy E and Robinson, Jashua, B-RPM Thoroughbreds (IA), $5,138.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|PRM, 9TH, AOC, $41,122, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 9-5.
|7—
|CHOOS UR ADVENTURE, g, 4, Formidable–Sharp Trip, by Trippi. ($7,700 ’18 IOWSEP). O-Schmid, David, Kuta, Patrick and Hellbusch, Warren, B-Iowa State University (IA), T-Kelly R. Von Hemel, J-Elvin Gonzalez, $24,552.
|3—
|Discreet Invasion, g, 6, Discreet Cat–Heroic Invasion, by Invasor (ARG). O-Kuhlman Racing, B-Tom Baxter & Elizabeth Baxter (IA), $8,184.
|1—
|Uncle Chad, g, 5, Majestic Warrior–Stephangjess, by Yonaguska. O-Warren L Bush, B-Warren Bush (IA), $4,910.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (ft)
|RP, 8TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-4.
|2—
|GREELEY AND BEN, g, 7, Greeley’s Conquest–Traci’s Wild, by Langfuhr. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Millard R Seldin Rev Trust (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-David Cabrera, $24,000.
|1—
|Empire of Gold, c, 4, Goldencents–Empire Diva, by Empire Maker. O-Evans, Johnny B and Eoff, Terry, B-W C Racing (KY), $8,000.
|5—
|Direct Dial, h, 6, Too Much Bling–Fast Find, by Mineshaft. ($105,000 ’16 TEXAUG). O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (TX), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|WO, 2ND, OCL, $37,508, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 9-5.
|2—
|MEYER, g, 4, Singing Saint–Malibu Sunrise, by Malibu Moon. O-Bruno Schickedanz, B-Gabe Grossberg (ON), T-Martin Drexler, J-Kazushi Kimura, $20,355.
|6—
|Ultimate Storm, g, 3, Silent Name (JPN)–Amelia Go Home, by Lemon Drop Kid. (C$80,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Scott, Anne and William J, B-Paul Buttigieg (ON), $8,142.
|5—
|Maverick Man, c, 3, Point of Entry–Executive Allure, by Bold Executive. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), $4,478.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (fm)
|GG, 8TH, ALW, $36,970, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 9-5.
|7—
|KEYSTONE FIELD, g, 6, Candy Ride (ARG)–She’s an Eleven, by In Excess (IRE). ($525,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Bass II, Perry R and Bass, Ramona S, B-CRK Stables, LLC (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Irving Orozco, $18,600.
|6—
|Loafers Boy, g, 5, Coil–All Star Cast, by Theatrical (IRE). O-George and Martha Schwary Racing LLC, B-George & Martha Schwary Racing LLC (CA), $8,060.
|5—
|Freeport Joe, g, 4, English Channel–Winds of March (IRE), by Sadler’s Wells. ($2,000 ’18 CTNAUG). O-Larry Odbert, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:51 1/5 (fm)
|WO, 6TH, OCL, $36,018, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 9-5.
|7—
|TRICKY MAGICIAN, g, 5, Magician (IRE)–Proximity (GB), by Nayef. ($125,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Alpine Stable Ltd, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (ON), T-W. V. Armata, J-Ademar Santos, $20,355.
|8—
|Breaking Alone, g, 3, Lea–Lunch Hour, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($13,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Malta Manors Stables, B-William D Graham (ON), $6,785.
|6—
|Giant Critic, g, 4, Giant Gizmo–Nodisrespect But, by Bold Executive. O-Soli Mehta, B-Ralph Biamonte (ON), $4,548.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (fm)
|AP, 4TH, AOC, $33,480, 3YO, A1MT, 9-5.
|6—
|BATTLE SCARS, g, 3, War Dancer–Askbut I Won’ttell, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). O-Team Block and Ege, Rich, B-Team Block & Rich Ege (NY), T-Chris M. Block, J-Albert Lopez, $18,600.
|3—
|Richiesgotgame, c, 3, Flashback–Zero Game (IRE), by High Chaparral (IRE). O-Ravin, Richard and Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Ben Barnow (IL), $8,680.
|1—
|Nip N Tuck, c, 3, Stay Thirsty–Artemus Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Gregory J Fraterrigo, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (fm)
|GG, 4TH, AOC, $32,302, 3YO, 1M, 9-5.
|3—
|TESORO, c, 3, Anchor Down–Tizn’tshebeautiful, by Uncle Mo. ($25,000 ’19 KEESEP; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Glen Road Racing, LLC, Highland Yard LLC, Raygoza, Ben and Spencer, Arthur, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), T-O. J. Jauregui, J-Francisco Monroy, $18,600.
|4—
|Space Odessey, g, 3, Malibu Moon–Joy, by Pure Prize. ($225,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Manuela Franco Sosa, B-Dark Hollow Farm (MD), $6,200.
|5—
|J T’s Watch, c, 3, Bold Chieftain–Only a Moment, by Bertrando. O-Williamson Racing LLC, B-Henry Williamson (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
|CBY, 8TH, ALW, $32,285, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-5.
|1—
|TAPAGE, g, 4, Tapit–Hystericalady, by Distorted Humor. ($22,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Jason Totaram, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Chris Richard, J-Luis Negron, $19,200.
|6—
|Make Me Blush, g, 4, Bodemeister–Blushing, by Maria’s Mon. ($5,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Pink Cloud Racing, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $6,200.
|7—
|A Rose for Raven, g, 3, Distorted Humor–Goldstryke Glory, by Second in Command. ($75,000 ’19 KEESEP; $90,000 2021 OBSJAN). O-Kerri Raven, B-Phoenix Rising Farms & Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY), $3,100.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (ft)
|AP, 8TH, ALW, $31,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 9-5.
|1—
|YOU SPLIT TENS, g, 6, Congrats–Out of Options, by Cohiba. O-Xtreme Racing Stables, LLC, B-Tim Keeley (IL), T-Hugh H. Robertson, J-Samuel Camacho, Jr., $18,600.
|*8 DH —
|Givin Up None, g, 4, Biondetti–Lose None, by Royal Academy. O-Earl W Hughes, B-Larry Rivelli & Bulldog Racing (IL), $6,200.
|7—
|Z U Soon, g, 6, Congrats–Miss Smart Strike, by Smart Strike. O-Terry R Young, B-Terry Young (IL), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (ft)
|***Simple Logic dead-heated for second but was disqualified and placed fourth.
|LAD, 2ND, ALW, $24,250, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 9-5.
|2—
|FOOLISH STEVE, g, 5, Mosquito–Shirley’s Brittney, by Sea of Secrets. O-Winalot Racing, LLC, B-Jerry Hughes (AL), T-Ron Faucheux, J-Carlos L. Marquez, $15,000.
|5—
|Two Mikes N Doc G, g, 6, Doc n Bubba G–Ausbrook, by Cryptoclearance. O-Claudio Solis, B-Kent Gremmels & Lisa Gremmels (AL), $5,000.
|3—
|Gotta A. P. B., g, 6, Indy–Moor N Mountain, by Peaks and Valleys. O-Live-Lee Farm, B-Live-Lee Farm (AL), $2,750.
|Winning Time: 1:18 (ft)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $18,048, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 9-5.
|3—
|ED, c, 3, Tapiture–Bling Queen, by First Samurai. O-Spry Family Farm, B-James D Spry (KY), T-Pavel Matejka, J-Yuri Yaranga, $10,904.
|1—
|First Victory, g, 6, Victor’s Cry–First Light, by Salt Lake. O-Ann Bernecker, B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON), $3,760.
|5—
|Kiltoom, g, 3, Kantharos–Regal’s Encore, by Speightstown. O-Dream Ridge Racing, B-HOMEPRIDE FARM (KY), $1,880.
|Winning Time: 1:06 2/5 (gd)
Leave a Reply